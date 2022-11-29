Charaivethi Charaivethi - My Top 5 Marathons

Being a part of this amazing universe, our true nature is to keep moving to serve the universe!!!.

My running journey started 9 years ago. To a chubby and unfit dude, who could not even run a quarter of a mile without stopping, running a marathon was a big deal.

In this safarnama, I have discovered the process of self-introspection. Early morning runs are a great way to clear your thought process. Running is such a meditative activity that it has become a drug of my choice. Simple gestures like a smile from an opposing runner can lift your spirits and make you move forward.

Running is all about being disciplined as well as being persevered through all the challenges life throws at you. The early days of my running were about building endurance. Formed a small running group locally and we all trained together. Started running 10K races then moved to Half Marathons. Ran my first full marathon in 2015 as it took me two years to get into marathon running shape.

The next three years were the golden years as I ran a spring marathon and a fall marathon to keep myself fit. Trained in frigid Midwest winter months, and ran on Mexico beaches, the Hawaiian Islands, Banff/Jasper National Parks, and high altitude Ladakh too. Did some goofy things like teaching how to say #Namasthe to opposing runners on Carmel Monon trail, lost my wallet a few times, and broke a few iPhones.

The last three years have been physically/emotionally demanding. In the middle of three of the biggest marathon races and raging COVID-19, I travelled to India 8 times to be with my ailing mom as she graciously fought Breast Cancer. The six months I spent with mom were the best days and cherish those memories for a lifetime to come. She took her last breath of fresh air on Nov 2rd, 2020.

Our heartbroken Dad (he lost a life partner of 61 years) was a shell of himself. Soon after Dad was diagnosed with an advanced stage of Brain Cancer, he barely survived six months after mom's death. A man who was full of energy suddenly saw how lonely he felt even though he was surrounded by all his sons/grandchildren. We lost a karma yogi to Brain Cancer in Aug of 2021. Just like that, both my pillars of support were gone. My daily conversations dried up. During these turbulent times, running came to aid to restore my sanity.

Pain is inevitable but suffering is optional.

With my two Pillars Photo by JR Sandadi

In these past 8 years, racked up 8000 miles, used up 25 pairs of shoes, ran 20 Odd races, and collected some cool bling. By far, BigSurMarathon2018 is the prettiest, NYCmarathon2018 is the rowdiest, LonodnMarathon2022 was the loudest, and BostonMarathon2021 was the granddaddy of all. Here are a few highlights from my marathon runs:

BigSur International Marathon (CA) - This marathon holds a special place in my heart. In preparation for this race, I got reconnected with my college running buddies and we all trained hard for this technically challenging course. On Sunday, April 29th, 2018, I ran the BigSur International Marathon with BITSIAN friends. The course started with a few downhill miles but, that ended quickly as you get a glimpse of the beautiful Pacific Ocean around the mile 5 mark. Hills were unrelenting on this course. Two-mile straight incline at the 10-mile mark to Hurricane Point was something you can’t train for in the flat lands of the Midwest. Gusty winds of 20-25 mph picked up their strength around this point. Rolling hills kept on coming until the 25-mile mark.

BigSur Marathon Photo by JR Sandadi

Musical talent was abundant on this course: energizing taiko drummers, tuxedo-clad artist playing Grand Piano at the top of the Hurricane Point, Young Lady playing bagpiper, and Harp added uniqueness to this course.

Lot was on my mind when I ran NYCMarathon2018. Ran with a heavy heart as our beloved mother was fighting for her dear life with Lung Cancer. Started the race with a straight incline on Verrazano bridge at Staten Island. Had some amazing views of Manhattan from the bridge. As the runners wind down the bridge, they witness one of the biggest block parties thru Brooklyn streets. Will never forget the sights/sounds of Brooklyn. As the marathon starts to hit the mental block of the 20 miler mark, the crowd and their infectious energy along Manhattan and the final stretch of Central Park pushes runners through the finish line.

Big Apple Marathon Photo by JR Sandadi

I was immensely inspired by so many runners pushing themselves hard by running for a cause bigger than themselves. Dedicated this run to mom, a rock of the Sandadi clan.

In the Fall of 2019, I ran BankofAmericaChicagoMarathon2019, which takes all the runners through 29 of Chicago’s most ethnically and culturally diverse neighborhoods. This was my second world major marathon to be completed.

Windy City Marathon Photo by JR Sandadi

It was a perfect Sunday morning to start the race. Temps were in the low 40s with a crisp and cool autumn breeze. Once the race starts, each runner is by themselves as you are battling demons to conquer this monster called 26.2-mile distance. There were times in the race when crowds thin out, you start questioning why you put yourself through this grind/rigor. During those challenging phase of race, you show your gratitude. I was thanking god for allowing me to spend some invaluable time with my ailing mom this past year, to my better half - who puts up with my quirks and supports me wholeheartedly in all of my running endeavors, to my BITSIAN Running friends- for all their constant encouragement and tips.

Gosh, the last 3.2 miles of any marathon race were the toughest ones. When you see people running their butts off for worthy causes like the fight against cancer, eradicating hunger, no distance is big for kids or my BITSIAN friends saying “BhaagJeetuBhaag”, that lights up your desire to finish off the race strong.

I Ran the 125th Boston Marathon on Monday, Oct 11th, 2021. This has been in the making for two years. Finally, it was good to be among runners and great to participate in an in-person marathon.

Big Kahuna of all marathon races Photo by JR Sandadi

Lot has happened since I ran my last marathon at the end of 2019. Covid 19 turned our lives upside down and we all were forced to become somewhat of hermits(at least for a little while). Losing both parents to cancer in a short amount of time was a tremendous emotional blow to my psyche. I was not sure how I would react come race day. Having family members join me in Boston helped soothe those jitters.

Probably one of the hardest marathons for me given that I lost my close friend and role model of Dad in August of 2021 and how little time I had to train. Fear of letting my charity partner - Project Hope Boston and all my donor supporters (raised close to $22K) down was the source of my inspiration to train enough to run the race. Trained hard for 6 weeks and ran this challenging race.

Tuning into Boylston Street (the last 1 mile of the course) was sheer magic with spectators lined up on both sides cheering you on loud. It was great seeing family along that finish line. That made the race even more magical and special. This run is dedicated to dad, who gave 35 years of his life in the service of the community.

On Sunday, Oct 2nd, 2022, I ran the London Marathon. In my pursuit to complete all Abbott World Marathon Majors, this is my fourth finished major marathon.

Photo by JR Sandadi

As I age gracefully, it is becoming difficult to train for these marathons. But having a meaning/purpose makes all the hard work worthwhile. For the London Marathon, I chose to support Brightlane Learning (formerly School on Wheels). Their name has changed but their mission to end homelessness through education remains strongly centered. Big shout out to all the donors for opening your hearts to this wonderful cause. In a short span, we were able to raise $8K.

This activity of running enabled me to reconnect with old friends from college as well as make new friendships. More importantly, these marathon races give me opportunities to raise money for worthy causes. In the last three years, I could raise $30K for three charities. An attitude of Gratitude raises the altitude.

I Wish to continue my running journey albeit at a slower pace.

Peace out.