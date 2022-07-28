A king who invested $1 billion in love

joy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JGhpd_0gvk7Gtc00
Darsh Nishar/ Unsplash

Introduction.

Love can make someone be the best version of themself for the sake of their loved one. It is also said that love is the strongest feeling someone could ever feel. History has proven that many people in the past have either sacrificed or done some craziest things for love. A king from India did the same thing. He built a memorial for his late wife who is known as Mumtaz. The memorial is named as Taj Mahal which is around $1 billion.

The love story of Shah Jahan and Mumtaz.

Shah Jahan first saw Mumtaz in a market where she was selling silks and beads. And the young prince fell madly in love with her. After that Shah Jahan married her in 1612. According to many historians, Mumtaz was not only beautiful like a diamond but was also a political expert. They spent around 19 years together and had 13 sons. Shah Jahan made his 3 sons governors of other provinces of India.

The sad phase of their love story.

Shah Jahan was very busy ruling the country he declared Dara, his eldest son his successor. But he ignored his other sons, they were all jealous of Dara, and one of the jealous sons was Aurangzeb. Shah Jahan did not notice his jealousy which was his biggest mistake. Mumtaz died of postpartum hemorrhage while giving birth to her 14th child. The death of Mumtaz made Shah Jahan very sad since she died on Wednesday all entertainment was banned on that day and also Shah Jahan went into mourning for years. When Shah Jahan appeared from mourning he was in very bad condition his hair turned grey, and his back was bent overall he was looking like a heartbroken lover. It looked like the purpose behind his life has come to an end and there is no point in him staying alive in this world without Mumtaz.

The story of the Taj Mahal.

Shah Jahan realized that even if Mumtaz is no more he would make a memorial for her that will keep their love story alive forever and there came the idea of the Taj Mahal. The Taj Mahal was not an ordinary tomb it was made of marble and precious stones, today if we calculate the price of the Taj Mahal including inflation it is around $1 billion. This was a lot of amounts to spend in love, isn't it?

The death of Shah Jahan.

However, the reason behind the death of Shah Jahan was the Taj Mahal because his son Aurangzeb imprisoned him, and accused him of spending the treasury on foolish constructions. Aurangzeb played a clever role here he defeated his brothers and declared himself the new emperor of India. Shah Jahan lived with the memories of Mumtaz and died suffering from smallpox in 1657. And here comes the end of the love story of Shah Jahan and Mumtaz. But it is still alive in the hearts of people due to the memorial built by Shah Jahan for Mumtaz the Taj Mahal.

