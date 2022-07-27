Opinion: Strategies used by Joe Biden to defeat Donald Trump.

joy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49WymZ_0guEt0gl00
Markus Spiske/Unsplash

After winning the three decisive states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin, Joe Biden crossed the magic number of 270 and became the 46th President of the US. The presidential elections saw many twists and turns. Initially, Donald Trump had been leading. However, Joe Biden suppressed Trump after mail-in ballots started being counted. We will try to understand two things: How Joe Biden won the elections and more importantly, what political strategy helped him defeat Donald Trump.

Biden's election win.

Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Michigan were the most important shifting grounds in the elections. Those states consist of 46 electoral votes. These states were once called "Blue Wall" states because of Democratic Party's stronghold. But in the 2016 elections, Donald Trump swept away these three states. But Joe Biden campaigned aggressively in these three states. He spent three times the money to campaign in these three states. Biden focused on working-class and middle-class white American voters who had rejected Hillary Clinton in 2016. He hoped to have a better connection with this group of people. The Democratic chairman of a country in Pennsylvania said that "Biden is from a manufacturing town, and he's of the right age, demographic and financial background to connect with the voters." In the end, Joe Biden swept away these three states and commented on his way to the White House.

Biden's political strategy.

We should keep in mind that the elections were fought against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way Trump handled the pandemic had already given Biden an edge in the elections. Donald Trump has been seen without the mask in public several times. Biden deemed him to be inattentive towards the pandemic. Eventually, Trump was infected by the disease. Biden ran a campaign that many of his critics consider old-fashioned. His campaign was not about his personality but his diplomatic abilities with which he united different groups of people and create a united campaign. The first challenge he faced was to unite his party. The democratic party has been fractioned into moderate and progressive wings. Biden used his abilities to compromise and cooperate with different groups of people to unite the party. For example, Joe Biden's rival and a progressive, Bernie Sanders agreed to cooperate with moderate Joe Biden. He said that he had a better relationship with Biden than with Hilary Clinton. And Joe Biden was always receptive to dialogue with him and other progressives. There's a great example of this. The sunrise Movement of the Democratic Party. It is believed that Joe Biden had a moderate approach to the issue of climate change. It graded Biden's climate plan as F. The Biden campaign was disappointed by the score. But Joe Biden took this as an opportunity to unite the party by inviting progressives to work with him. Thus, the members of the Sunrise Movement wrote Biden's Climate Change Action Plan. Another political strategy was to run a silent campaign at times when every candidate was seeking attention, especially on social media. Donald Trump used social media regularly and voiced several unverified claims regarding the COVID 19 pandemic. Meanwhile, Joe Biden gave limited political speeches and limited his presence on social media. He wanted to portray himself as a president who could govern and not as someone who just talks. Finally, Biden ran a positive campaign highlighting his presidency's positive side. Meanwhile, Donald Trump ran a negative campaign where he attacked his opponents, especially Joe Biden. This could be found in an analysis done of both the candidate's political ads. Only 10 percent of Biden's ads were "pure attacks". on the contrary, 60 percent of Trump's ads were negative and attacked the democrats.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 33

Published by

Freelance Writer Content Creator I'll write articles on fun facts, trivia, history, and many other useful topics that will be of value to all my readers.

Texas State
679 followers

More from joy

Opinion: How does a democracy die? Lessons for the US.

Disclaimer: This content reflects the personal opinions of the author. It is accurate and true to the best of the author’s knowledge and should not be substituted for impartial fact or advice in legal, political, or personal matters.

Read full story
4 comments

A king who invested $1 billion in love

Love can make someone be the best version of themself for the sake of their loved one. It is also said that love is the strongest feeling someone could ever feel. History has proven that many people in the past have either sacrificed or done some craziest things for love. A king from India did the same thing. He built a memorial for his late wife who is known as Mumtaz. The memorial is named as Taj Mahal which is around $1 billion.

Read full story

Opinion: Will the dollar lose its supremacy?

The Dollar has been ruling the world's global reserve for decades. The supremacy of the dollar also gives the US the massive political power to do aggressive sanctions against other countries. Since the Russia-Ukraine war started, many questions about the dollar's hegemony have been raised.

Read full story

Opinion: Is Putin the next Hitler?

In 2017, the American News network CNN released a documentary called "The Most Powerful Man in The world".The main character of this documentary was Russian President, Vladimir Putin. We know that economically or militarily, Russia is not ahead of USA and China. So, why was Vladimir Putin given the award of being the most powerful man? This was answered by the director of the documentary Fareed Zakaria himself, who said that the power of a head of state is dependent upon two things- the country's strength and the capacity to which he or she has to exercise that power.And in the matter of exercising power, Putin tops any other world leader. This will be a story of a leader who served as a spy in his country's intelligence service and then became one of the most consequential leaders of the 21st century.

Read full story
5 comments

Opinion: The failed ideology: Communism

In one line, Communism means, "From each according to his ability, To each according to his needs." Meaning a society, where every person works according to his ability if one person is more fit, muscular, and can lift heavy weight, then he works according to his ability. If a person is weak, disabled, and cannot work extensively, then he too works according to his ability and contributes to society. And such a society where every person gets things according to his need. So basically, Communism promotes a moneyless society also a stateless society, and a classless society with no discrimination between the rich and the poor. Such a society where the means of production, such as land, farms, industries, and factories, are operated by the laborers, by the common public. Whenever we hear the word Communism, Karl Marx, the Soviet Union, and countries like china come to our mind. But in reality, if you go through the basic definition of communism, the foundational ideas of Communism are thousands of years old. Throughout human history, you will get to see these examples.

Read full story
50 comments
Los Angeles, CA

The psychology of a rapist.

In 1976, a PH.D. student named Samuel Smithyman published an unusual advertisement in the newspapers of Los Angeles. He was searching for a rapist for his research. Among the callers was a computer programmer who had raped his girlfriend. A painter who had raped his friend's wife. Dr. Samuel interviewed around 50 such people and published a dissertation.

Read full story

Historical reasons behind the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Our story begins thousands of years ago. You must have heard how badly Hitler treated the Jews. But do you know, that the atrocities against Jews began thousands of years ago? It is said that Jesus Christ was born into a Jewish family. And some Christians believe that Jews wanted to crucify Jesus Christ. This is a belief from an ideology that remained among the Christians for several years, decades, and even centuries. And when the crusades happened around a thousand years ago, Christians killed the Jews in large numbers. The hate that Jews had to bear hardly any religion had to bear in the last thousand years. After the 1800s, the hatred of the Jews was not only because of religious reasons but also because the Jews were being seen as a different ethnicity as well.

Read full story
42 comments

Strategies used by Hitler to influence and fool his followers

Disclaimer: This content reflects the personal opinions of the author. It is accurate and true to the best of the author’s knowledge and should not be substituted for impartial fact or advice in legal, political, or personal matters.

Read full story
1518 comments

Who controls the internet worldwide?

Have you ever wondered about who runs the internet? Who controls the internet worldwide? Maybe you could think that the companies who provide internet controls it. But that is not true because if one company stops providing it, there are other companies present. Then you would think that our government controls it, but that isn't true either. Government can only block 2-3 facebook posts or block websites but they can be bypassed easily and this does not amount to control over the internet worldwide. Then, maybe you could think that companies like Google, Facebook, and Youtube control it because they have the largest amount of data but that is not true either because you can build your website on your own, and these companies would not be able to interfere in it. So the question is when you are building a website of your own. So the question is when you are building your website who is providing you the space to create the website on the internet? Is there an authority to tell you which website you can build and which you cannot?. In this article, I would like to tell you all about the internet because the internet is an important tool in maintaining freedom and democracy worldwide.

Read full story

Time Travel A Fiction Or Reality

In March 2003, the FBI arrested a man named Andrew Carlssin. The newspapers reported that this man was extraordinarily lucky in the history of Stock Markets. He invested $800 and it turned out to be $350 million within two weeks. The FBI suspected him to be a scammer when Andrew was questioned he claimed that he was a time traveler who had come from the future. On the day of Andrew's bail hearing day he had disappeared and was never to be found. So this raised a question for many people about whether time travel is possible or not. According to science, it is possible to do time travel.

Read full story
21 comments

The Discoveries Of James Webb Telescope

Recently Nasa put the images taken by the James Webb telescope in the public domain. These photos are not only beautiful, but they also disclose many unknown facts about the universe. One of the photos captured by the telescope gives us the oldest glimpse of the universe. We can see 13.1 billion years into the past. One of the other photos also claims that h20 is also found on a different planet. Many astronomers also believe that the James Webb Telescope can help in searching for alien life.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy