Opinion: Strategies used by Joe Biden to defeat Donald Trump.

Markus Spiske/Unsplash

After winning the three decisive states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin, Joe Biden crossed the magic number of 270 and became the 46th President of the US. The presidential elections saw many twists and turns. Initially, Donald Trump had been leading. However, Joe Biden suppressed Trump after mail-in ballots started being counted. We will try to understand two things: How Joe Biden won the elections and more importantly, what political strategy helped him defeat Donald Trump.

Biden's election win.

Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Michigan were the most important shifting grounds in the elections. Those states consist of 46 electoral votes. These states were once called "Blue Wall" states because of Democratic Party's stronghold. But in the 2016 elections, Donald Trump swept away these three states. But Joe Biden campaigned aggressively in these three states. He spent three times the money to campaign in these three states. Biden focused on working-class and middle-class white American voters who had rejected Hillary Clinton in 2016. He hoped to have a better connection with this group of people. The Democratic chairman of a country in Pennsylvania said that "Biden is from a manufacturing town, and he's of the right age, demographic and financial background to connect with the voters." In the end, Joe Biden swept away these three states and commented on his way to the White House.

Biden's political strategy.