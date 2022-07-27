Opinion: Strategies used by Joe Biden to defeat Donald Trump.

After winning the three decisive states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin, Joe Biden crossed the magic number of 270 and became the 46th President of the US. The presidential elections saw many twists and turns. Initially, Donald Trump had been leading. However, Joe Biden suppressed Trump after mail-in ballots started being counted. We will try to understand two things: How Joe Biden won the elections and more importantly, what political strategy helped him defeat Donald Trump.
Biden's election win.
Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Michigan were the most important shifting grounds in the elections. Those states consist of 46 electoral votes. These states were once called "Blue Wall" states because of Democratic Party's stronghold. But in the 2016 elections, Donald Trump swept away these three states. But Joe Biden campaigned aggressively in these three states. He spent three times the money to campaign in these three states. Biden focused on working-class and middle-class white American voters who had rejected Hillary Clinton in 2016. He hoped to have a better connection with this group of people. The Democratic chairman of a country in Pennsylvania said that "Biden is from a manufacturing town, and he's of the right age, demographic and financial background to connect with the voters." In the end, Joe Biden swept away these three states and commented on his way to the White House.
Biden's political strategy.
We should keep in mind that the elections were fought against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way Trump handled the pandemic had already given Biden an edge in the elections. Donald Trump has been seen without the mask in public several times. Biden deemed him to be inattentive towards the pandemic. Eventually, Trump was infected by the disease. Biden ran a campaign that many of his critics consider old-fashioned. His campaign was not about his personality but his diplomatic abilities with which he united different groups of people and create a united campaign. The first challenge he faced was to unite his party. The democratic party has been fractioned into moderate and progressive wings. Biden used his abilities to compromise and cooperate with different groups of people to unite the party. For example, Joe Biden's rival and a progressive, Bernie Sanders agreed to cooperate with moderate Joe Biden. He said that he had a better relationship with Biden than with Hilary Clinton. And Joe Biden was always receptive to dialogue with him and other progressives. There's a great example of this. The sunrise Movement of the Democratic Party. It is believed that Joe Biden had a moderate approach to the issue of climate change. It graded Biden's climate plan as F. The Biden campaign was disappointed by the score. But Joe Biden took this as an opportunity to unite the party by inviting progressives to work with him. Thus, the members of the Sunrise Movement wrote Biden's Climate Change Action Plan. Another political strategy was to run a silent campaign at times when every candidate was seeking attention, especially on social media. Donald Trump used social media regularly and voiced several unverified claims regarding the COVID 19 pandemic. Meanwhile, Joe Biden gave limited political speeches and limited his presence on social media. He wanted to portray himself as a president who could govern and not as someone who just talks. Finally, Biden ran a positive campaign highlighting his presidency's positive side. Meanwhile, Donald Trump ran a negative campaign where he attacked his opponents, especially Joe Biden. This could be found in an analysis done of both the candidate's political ads. Only 10 percent of Biden's ads were "pure attacks". on the contrary, 60 percent of Trump's ads were negative and attacked the democrats.
