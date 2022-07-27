The psychology of a rapist.

Mika Baumeister/ Unsplash

In 1976, a PH.D. student named Samuel Smithyman published an unusual advertisement in the newspapers of Los Angeles. He was searching for a rapist for his research. Among the callers was a computer programmer who had raped his girlfriend. A painter who had raped his friend's wife. Dr. Samuel interviewed around 50 such people and published a dissertation.

The rapist is a monster.

According to Smithyman's research after a heinous rape case, we often label rapists as monsters or animals. As no human would commit such an awful crime. But many researchers assert that when they talk to rapists they sound like normal people. Smithyman said he was surprised to find the rapists conversing with him normally. Even a Canadian researcher , who interviewed a rapist who had murdered his victims after the act, claimed the same thing. This does not mean we should justify the action of these criminals. But to solve the problem of rapes, we need to understand the rapist first.

No remorse.

Many researchers say that most rapists show no remorse and they don't believe that they have perpetrated any serious crime. Marry Koss a Public Health assert that when she asked a rapist if they had forced themselves on their victims, the rapists generally agree. But when she asked if they 'raped', they would deny it. Studies have shown that the people who kept sex slaves during wars did not accept that they actually 'raped' their victims. They even blame the victims for the incident. This is called Cognitive Dissonance.



