Opinion: The failed ideology: Communism

Maximilian Scheffler/ Unsplash

In one line, Communism means, "From each according to his ability, To each according to his needs." Meaning a society, where every person works according to his ability if one person is more fit, muscular, and can lift heavy weight, then he works according to his ability. If a person is weak, disabled, and cannot work extensively, then he too works according to his ability and contributes to society. And such a society where every person gets things according to his need. So basically, Communism promotes a moneyless society also a stateless society, and a classless society with no discrimination between the rich and the poor. Such a society where the means of production, such as land, farms, industries, and factories, are operated by the laborers, by the common public. Whenever we hear the word Communism, Karl Marx, the Soviet Union, and countries like china come to our mind. But in reality, if you go through the basic definition of communism, the foundational ideas of Communism are thousands of years old. Throughout human history, you will get to see these examples.

Primitive Communism.

Think about 10,000 years ago. How did humans live? Humans lived a hunter-gatherer lifestyle, in tribes. Many anthropologists believe that it was the primitive form of Communism. When you live in jungles in tribes then there is no concept of money or country. No country exists. Most of the things were shared by everyone. Everyone lived in a closed community. But these are old tales. If we talk about today then, Karl Marx is called the father of Communism.

The ideology of Karl Marx.

Karl Marx was a German Philosopher who published the Communist Manifesto in 1848. Karl Marx grew up in an era when the industrial revolution had just begun. The industrial revolution brought about big machines and factories. The laborers working in these factories quite often worked in a very bad conditions. The owners of these factories were often rich people who exploited their workers. So according to Karl Marx, there were two classes; the class of rich factory owners who took away most of the profits and the second class of the workers/laborers. As a solution to the problems, Karl Marx imagined a society where there are no differences between the rich and the poor. In a way, he imagined a utopia. Utopia is a perfect society that does not exist in reality. And he named this utopia Communism. Communism sounds quite idealistic but at the end of the day, everything is theoretical. You may ask how these things can be practically implemented. it is nice to say but how can it be done in reality. At the end of the day, Karl Marx was a philosopher. He did not see the practical implementation of Communism.

Successful ideas of Communism.

The first idea is of a classless society, one where there is no class difference. There is no discrimination between the upper class and lower class. Today everyone generally accepts that racism, casteism, and sexism are bad. It is a bad thing to discriminate between people. The second idea is about workers' rights and the exploitation Karl Marx talked about; we get to see that in many places. For this reason, in most countries, we get to see worker unions and labor unions. Similarly, there are ideas of free education and free healthcare that have been successfully implemented in many developed countries.

Failure Of Communism.

What was the reason that whenever it tried to implement Communism, it always kept failing? The basic problem in Communism in my opinion lies in the basic definition. Every person will work according to their ability but will get things according to his need. Now think about it yourself. If I'm a fit and healthy person and I am working hard according to my ability but what do I get in return? I get the same thing whatever everyone else is getting? What is then my incentive to do more hard work? If I work less then I would get the same payment. There is no reason to improve my work. There would be no competition in society and no development in technology and any other fields. This is the quite philosophical reason behind the failure of Communism. The practical reason is that when you try to make a classless society a reality where everyone is the owner of everything, this society has a power vacuum. Due to this power vacuum, there will always be space for a dictatorship.