Opinion: Is Putin the next Hitler?

Markus Spiske/Unsplash

In 2017, the American News network CNN released a documentary called "The Most Powerful Man in The world". The main character of this documentary was Russian President, Vladimir Putin. We know that economically or militarily, Russia is not ahead of USA and China. So, why was Vladimir Putin given the award of being the most powerful man? This was answered by the director of the documentary Fareed Zakaria himself, who said that the power of a head of state is dependent upon two things- the country's strength and the capacity to which he or she has to exercise that power. And in the matter of exercising power, Putin tops any other world leader. This will be a story of a leader who served as a spy in his country's intelligence service and then became one of the most consequential leaders of the 21st century.

The Revolution.

In the early 20th century, an important event took place in Russia that is "The Russian Revolution". In 1917, right in the middle of World War 1, when Russian soldiers were losing their morale because they were fighting a war for a king whom they didn't support. And because of this, an internal revolt broke out in Russia. This revolt led to the end of the three-hundred-old Romanov empire. The man who was leading the revolt was Vladimir Lenin. But unlike other revolutions in the past, Lenin's revolution was something different. Because Lenin envisioned a political system in Russia that had never been tried before: Communism . Communism is a political system under which the resources of a country do not belong to individuals. They are shared amongst the entire society. The working class population during the Romanov Empire was suppressed and Lenin wanted to give equal status to the working class population. Russians eagerly accepted the system of Communism. Because the life of the working class people was miserable at that time in Russia. And not just Russia, many other countries took up this system and that led to the formation of the USSR in 1922.

Communism in the Soviet Union.

While Communism promises equality, one thing was snatched away from people: liberty. People could not run their businesses as the government-controlled everything. Leaders after Lenin, more specifically Stalin , made this system more extreme even criticizing this system was not allowed! During this time, a cold war broke out between the US and the Soviet Union. During this war, the leaders of the Soviet Union took decisions that might have helped their country but not their countrymen. like in 1979 the leaders Soviet Union decided to invade Afghanistan. The country had to bear the brunt of this. The industries also could not develop due to Communism in the Soviet Union and for that reason, poverty and unemployment increased in the Soviet Union. And during this time the US was making a lot of progress seeing this, the people of the Soviet Union started to revolt against their government. Due to this pressure, when Mikhail Gorbachev came to power, he introduced several reforms in the economy and politics, but these reforms didn't help Gorbachev as he expected they would. Because of these reforms, the people of the Soviet Union saw a glimpse of the western lifestyle. Since Gorbachev gave political freedom to some extent, many people started protesting because the economy was in the doldrums. The people of the Soviet Union wanted democracy. This is why the Soviet Union collapsed eventually. This ended the dream of a political and economic system that many Russians believed could directly challenge the superiority of the US. One such Russian whose dreams were dashed was Vladimir Putin.

José Pablo Domínguez/ Unsplash

The early story of Putin.

When anger was brewing against the government of the Soviet Union in the 1980s. Back then, Putin was a spy for the KGB. Since 9th grade, Putin wanted to join KGB. He later admitted that his desire for joining such an organization was "based on romantic stories about spies". After completing his law degree, he went to spy school, where he learned German and judo as well. The man who helped Putin climb the political ladder was Anatoly Sobchak, he was the mayor of St. Petersburg, one of Russia's biggest cities. Sobchak made Putin his deputy mayor word spread out about how effective the administrator was Putin. And the word went to a man sitting in Moscow, Valentin Yumashev. Yumashev was the son-in-law of Boris Yeltsin, the President of Russia. In addition, Yumashev was also the deputy of the President of Russia. In 1997, Yumashev made Putin his deputy. Now during this time, the Russian President, Boris Yeltsin was losing his popularity. Boris Yeltsin was under pressure to resign and in August 1999, Boris Yeltsin made Putin the Prime Minister of Russia which is a subordinate position to the President in Russia , and then one year later, Vladimir Putin became the President of Russia.

Putin's aggressive approach.

In September 1999, there were bomb blasts in Moscow, and Putin was made in charge of these bomb blasts by Boris Yeltsin, the bomb blasts were done by the rebels of Chechnya. Putin adopted an aggressive policy against the Chechnya rebels. There was another war between Chechnya rebels and the Russian army and Vladimir Putin was able to defeat the rebels. Many Russians were thrilled because they were fed up with the bomb blasts and they believed that now someone in the Russian government could bring law and order. This was the reason why when Boris Yeltsin resigned from his presidency, Vladimir Putin was made the President of Russia.

Dictatorship begins.

After Putin came into power he did what all dictators do: changing the constitution, silencing his opponents, and controlling the media. In 2008, Putin had to step down as the President, because Russia's constitution mandates that one person cannot serve as President after 2 consecutive terms. So Putin appointed a loyal aide of his: Dmitry Medvedev as the President. While Medvedev was legally the president of Russia, Putin was the one who was controlling Russia. In 2020, Putin stopped feigning and changed the Russian constitution to allow him to remain President till 2036. In addition to that, Putin has regularly silenced his opponents, one of the famous examples was Alexei Navalny. Navalny was an opposition leader who was gaining a lot of popularity in Russia. But he was poisoned on a flight due to which his condition had become very serious and this was allegedly done on Putin's order

Controlling media.

The third method was controlling the media in Russia, it was very important for Putin to control the media because, during the Soviet time, there were price controls due to which almost every household had a TV. All three major news channels in Russia, ORT, NVT, and Rossiya 1 and are all owned by the Russian government in one way or another.