Time Travel A Fiction Or Reality

joy

In March 2003, the FBI arrested a man named Andrew Carlssin. The newspapers reported that this man was extraordinarily lucky in the history of Stock Markets. He invested $800 and it turned out to be $350 million within two weeks. The FBI suspected him to be a scammer when Andrew was questioned he claimed that he was a time traveler who had come from the future. On the day of Andrew's bail hearing day he had disappeared and was never to be found. So this raised a question for many people about whether time travel is possible or not. According to science, it is possible to do time travel.

In 1885, a well-known writer H.G wells wrote the novel The Time Machine. It was after that the phrase "time machine" became popular. Although the novel was science fiction several philosophers and physicists were inspired by it. Time travel is of two types one is to travel in the future and the other is to go back into the past. The scientific theories behind traveling to the future, are derived from Albert Einstein's theory of special relativity. The concept of time dilation was introduced by Einstein. Before the theory of special relativity was introduced by Einstein it was believed that time is constant. Whether you are on earth or mars or near a black hole time was believed to be constant. According to Einstein time can be sped up and slowed down if the speed and gravitational force could be changed this is known as time dilation.

As of now, we can't travel into the past, but we can get a glimpse of the past. Because it takes time for light to travel, from one place to another, even with how fast light travels, if we talk about the distance of light-years, it takes years for light to travel to some places. So if we could reach somewhere before the light reaches there, and then look back at the approaching light, the light would be from the past. This is how we can see the past. On 28th June 2009 world-famous physicist, Stephen Hawking organized a party for time travelers this experiment was conducted to prove that it is not possible to travel to the past.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cn7Iv_0gjRF7Mu00
Ralph (Ravi) Kayden Unsplash

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GvvED_0gjRF7Mu00
https://unsplash.com/@moyse

Freelance Writer Content Creator

Disclaimer: This content reflects the personal opinions of the author. It is accurate and true to the best of the author's knowledge and should not be substituted for impartial fact or advice in legal, political, or personal matters.

Have you ever wondered about who runs the internet? Who controls the internet worldwide? Maybe you could think that the companies who provide internet controls it. But that is not true because if one company stops providing it, there are other companies present. Then you would think that our government controls it, but that isn't true either. Government can only block 2-3 facebook posts or block websites but they can be bypassed easily and this does not amount to control over the internet worldwide. Then, maybe you could think that companies like Google, Facebook, and Youtube control it because they have the largest amount of data but that is not true either because you can build your website on your own, and these companies would not be able to interfere in it. So the question is when you are building a website of your own. So the question is when you are building your website who is providing you the space to create the website on the internet? Is there an authority to tell you which website you can build and which you cannot?. In this article, I would like to tell you all about the internet because the internet is an important tool in maintaining freedom and democracy worldwide.

Recently Nasa put the images taken by the James Webb telescope in the public domain. These photos are not only beautiful, but they also disclose many unknown facts about the universe. One of the photos captured by the telescope gives us the oldest glimpse of the universe. We can see 13.1 billion years into the past. One of the other photos also claims that h20 is also found on a different planet. Many astronomers also believe that the James Webb Telescope can help in searching for alien life.

