What to See in Cairo - A City of Contrasts

Journeyswithsteve

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3blpLd_0kfR2agI00
The modern Cairo skylinePhoto bySteve Sindiong

Cairo is a city of paradoxes, full of ancient historic sites and neighborhoods, modern suburbs, fantastic museums, delicious and exotic food, and colorful but chaotic and crowded streets. As part of a tour package to Egypt provided by Gate1 Travel, we spent several days experiencing all that Cairo has to offer.

Upon arrival, visitors may be overwhelmed by the city’s chaotic nature. Driving through the sprawling metropolis between the airport and the central city, where most hotels are located, you will see thousands of older, non-descript brown and beige mid-rise buildings, beautiful but decaying French influenced architecture, polluted waterways, masses of people everywhere, older cars and serious traffic congestion. Much of this is understandable given Cairo’s age (nearly 1,700 years old), and metropolitan population of over 20 million people. One needs to dig deeper (pun not intended) to truly appreciate what this historic city has to offer. There are many attractions worth visiting throughout this fascinating city, and we were only able to see a few of them. Our stay included visits to the ancient ruins of Giza, the Coptic Christian quarter, the souk within the Old Islamic district, and the amazing Egyptian museum.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19UUiP_0kfR2agI00
Residential towers in CairoPhoto bySteve Sindiong

Not all of Cairo is so chaotic. Modern, more orderly sections of Cairo can be found in the northern and eastern suburbs, complete with glitzy high end shopping malls, theaters, parks, new residential towers and a wide variety of restaurants and bars.

The Ruins of Giza – If there is one place on earth that mystifies humans to this day, it would have to be the Pyramids of Giza, built during the fourth dynasty of the Old Kingdom. While pyramids of different styles and sizes are located throughout Egypt, especially along the Nile, the largest are located in Giza. Giza is located on the west bank of the Nile River and the pyramids are located at its western edge. Visitors may be quite surprised at how close the pyramids are to modern settlements.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FE2bi_0kfR2agI00
The pyramids of GizaPhoto bySteve Sindiong

The mammoth Great Pyramid was built around 2,560 BC as the final resting place for Pharaoh Khufu (the second pharaoh of the Fourth Dynasty), and no one is certain as to the construction techniques used. Standing at 481 feet tall, and built of 2.3 million blocks of limestone, each weighing 2.5 tons, the pyramid was constructed by roughly 100,000 skilled laborers over a twenty year period. Other nearby Pyramids include the tombs of Khafre and Menkaure, as well as many other smaller temples and tombs. The pyramids were more than a grave for the Pharaohs. They were also built to facilitate a successful afterlife for the king so that he could be eternally reborn. This is why many of the pharaohs belongings were buried with them. If only I could travel back in time to witness the pyramids at the time of their construction, covered in a smooth white limestone finish and topped with gold block.

A visit to the nearby great sphinx of Giza is also a must. This large statue with the head of a human and the body of a lion was carved from one huge piece of limestone. It was built during the reign of King Khafre, around 2500 BC.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nso47_0kfR2agI00
The Great Sphinx in GizaPhoto bySteve Sindiong

Saqqara – Twenty miles south of Cairo is Saqqara, where the burial grounds for the ancient Egyptian capital of Memphis are located. It is here where the oldest stone building complex exists – the Pyramid of Djoser, built in approximately 2,700 BC. This 200 foot tall pyramid is also known as the Step Pyramid because of its’ layered wedding cake shaped formation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33Clg3_0kfR2agI00
The Step Pyramid in SaqqaraPhoto bySteve Sindiong

Egyptian Museum – Any visit to Cairo would not be complete without seeing the Egyptian Museum, which holds the largest collection of ancient Egyptian antiquities in the world. The museum is located in Tahrir Square on the east bank of the Nile River. Housed in a Neoclassical building dating from 1902, the museum’s two levels have over 136,000 items on display. We were amazed walking through the massive space, seeing up close a full display of all things Egyptian. The collection includes large scale stone works of statues, reliefs and architectural elements, papyri, coins, textiles and sarcophagi. Items are arranged chronologically from the pre-dynastic to the Greco-Roman period. There are two rooms containing mummies of kings and royal family members of the New Kingdom. Our highlight was touring the relics from the tomb of King Tutankhamun (Tut), including his golden mask and throne.

A new museum called the Grand Egyptian Museum, is being built in Giza, anticipated to open in 2023. It will have the largest, most complex collection of ancient treasures and artifacts in the world. Many of the relics from the current museum, including all relics related to King Tut, will be moved to the new museum. A 3,200 year old statue of Ramses II will greet visitors at the entrance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MaUjA_0kfR2agI00
The interior of the Egyptian MuseumPhoto bySteve Sindiong

Coptic Cairo – About ten to twenty percent of the population of Egypt are Coptic Christians who adhere to the Coptic Orthodox Church. Copts speak the Coptic language, a direct descendant of the ancient Egyptian language. They are said to be the closest blood line to the ancient Egyptians because they did not marry outside the religion after the Muslim conquest of Egypt in the 7th century. Part of Old Cairo, the Coptic area encompasses the Babylon Fortress, the Coptic Museum, and a number of Coptic and Orthodox churches dating from nearly 1,700 years ago. Most of the sites are within the enclosure of the Babylon Fortress which was built by the Romans around 30 BC with the arrival of emperor Augustus. The Coptic Museum holds the largest collection of Coptic Christian artifacts in the world, including metalwork, stonework, woodwork, textiles and manuscripts.

When King Herod of Judea ordered all firstborns to be killed, the Holy Family fled to Egypt. The crypt where they are said to have sought temporary refuge can be found beneath Abu Sarga, also known as the Church of St. Sergius and Bacchus (two Roman soldiers and martyrs), built in the 4th century CE. It is the oldest church in Egypt, and the crypt contains a domed ceiling, nave, and baptistery.

The Hanging Church, so named because it’s nave is suspended over a passage to the Babylon Fortress, was built around 690 CE, replacing earlier versions. It is one of the earliest churches in Cairo and includes over 100 beautiful icons and mosaics.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YfdJj_0kfR2agI00
The crypt beneath Abu SargaPhoto bySteve Sindiong

Old Islamic District – Located within the historic Islamic district of Cairo is the crowded and colorful Khan El Khalili souk (marketplace) that dates to the 14th century. The huge market is the perfect place for maximizing your senses of sight, smell and sound. The market contains hundreds of vendors selling pretty much everything, including antiques, gold and silver jewelry, spices, perfumes, clothing and carpets. We saw many interesting sites including a number of mosques with their towering minarets and medieval Islamic architecture. Nearby Al-Hussein Mosque is one of the largest, and is considered one of the holiest Islamic sites in Egypt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KK3Lc_0kfR2agI00
Old Islamic CairoPhoto bySteve Sindiong

While strolling through the narrow winding alleys of the souk, you get the feeling of being in medieval Cairo. One memorable moment is when I glanced to see a young man balancing a huge platter of freshly baked bread on his head while riding a bicycle. There are many restaurants and coffee houses where you can try Arabic coffee or hibiscus tea, and smoke shisha from a hookah. Hibiscus tea, also known as Karkadéh, was the preferred drink of the pharaohs, and the beverage is still popular today. We were greeted at many restaurants and shops with this delicious drink. The tea is made by boiling the hibiscus flower, and the drink has a bright pink color. Fishawi’s Coffee Shop, open since 1773, is the oldest coffee shop in Egypt.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# cairo# egypt# travel# tourism# africa

Comments / 0

Published by

Steve Sindiong is a freelance travel writer, photographer and urban planner, who has traveled to over 70 countries. His blog contains articles and photographs of his travels, with tips on site to visit, places to eat and drink.

Alexandria, VA
232 followers

More from Journeyswithsteve

New Orleans, LA

Spending time in New Orleans' Historic Marigny neighborhood

About a year ago, in January 2022, my partner and I spent a month in New Orleans' Fauborg Marigny (Marigny) neighborhood to get out of the cold in Washington D.C. We wanted a place that was more than just sun and beaches, a place that is walkable, with some culture, and has good food. We’d been to New Orleans several times, and have considered it as a potential retirement home, and thought it might be a good place to test for a month. We found a perfect place with a price that was heavily discounted through AirBnB. The time period we rented was just before the main (and pricier) part of Mardi Gras season, but was late enough that it still included several of the early parades.

Read full story
Cleveland, OH

Exploring Cleveland, the City that Rocks!

Cleveland, situated on Ohio’s “North Coast” is no longer the poster child of the Rust Belt, but instead a city that has reinvented itself, with great museums, sport venues, parks, restaurants, breweries, cultural facilities, and ultra hip neighborhoods.

Read full story
8 comments
Savannah, GA

Sites to Explore in Savannah

Savannah is a destination that should be on everyone’s list. This graceful city abounds in beautiful parks, squares, and architecture, as well as great restaurants, cafes and bars.

Read full story
Roanoke, VA

Things to do in Roanoke and the Blue Ridge

A view of Roanoke from Mill MountainPhoto bySteve Sindiong. Roanoke is an up and coming city nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains, filled with great museums, arts, great restaurants, brew pubs, shopping and tons of outdoor activities.

Read full story
Wilmington, DE

A Weekend in the Beautiful Brandywine Valley

A few years ago, I spent a wonderful weekend in the Mid-Atlantic’s Brandywine Valley, touring magnificent estates, gardens, art museums, historic villages, stayed at a grand and historic hotel and ate at some great restaurants.

Read full story
1 comments
Washington, DC

Washington DC's Best Places to Enjoy the Winter Holidays

The winter holidays are a magical time of year, especially in Washington DC, where there are beautiful displays and events throughout the entire metro area. These include parades, performances, tree lighting ceremonies, holiday markets, and exhibits. Below are some of my favorite free or inexpensive places to enjoy during the holidays.

Read full story
2 comments

Twelve Tips for Stress Free International Air Travel

I’ve traveled a lot over the past thirty years, and have learned the hard way when things went awry and I wasn’t prepared. Traveling by air has become more stressful over the years, especially the last couple of years when the COVID pandemic added more requirements. Hopefully, those complications are behind us for awhile. But now that the pandemic is mostly behind us, people are beginning to travel more than ever. Below are my top twelve tips of things to do prior to traveling by air, especially to international destinations. These tips will help reduce your stress level before, during and after your trip.

Read full story
Petoskey, MI

Three Beautiful Towns on Michigan’s Little Traverse Bay

Little Traverse Bay, located in Northern Michigan, is home to three beautiful towns worth exploring any time of year, for their attractions, recreational opportunities, food and lodging, and scenery.

Read full story
5 comments
Palm Springs, CA

A Week in Fabulous Palm Springs

Downtown Palm SpringsPhoto by(Credit: Steve Sindiong) Palm Springs is a culture filled oasis in the desert – suited to meet the needs of any traveler. It is full of great restaurants, galleries, museums, shops, golf courses and places to hike.

Read full story
11 comments
Easton, MD

Four Unique Towns on Maryland's Eastern Shore

Sunset over Saint Michaels, Maryland(Credit: Steve Sindiong) The Eastern Shore of Maryland, east of the Washington D.C. / Baltimore metropolitan area, is dotted with unique, quaint historic towns offering excellent and varied food, fun events, beautiful architecture, museums and lodging sure to relax one’s mind.

Read full story
2 comments
Alexandria, VA

Alexandria - A Historic City Embracing its Future

The annual George Washington Birthday Celebration in Old Town Alexandria(Credit: Steve Sindiong) Since moving to Alexandria, Virginia, just outside of Washington D.C. in 2010 for a career move, I’ve grown to love the city for many reasons, most importantly for its small town feel and character within the middle of a huge bustling metropolis, as well as for its architecture, history, and innovation. While Alexandria is located a mere four miles south of downtown Washington D.C., it can feel like it’s a hundred miles away because of its slower pace, friendly and welcoming residents and historic and compact downtown area. Alexandria does well at celebrating and preserving its history, while embracing its future. Today, the city has a growing population of approximately 160,000 persons.

Read full story
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati is more than WKRP

View of downtown Cincinnati from Mt. Adams(Steve Sindiong) I was born and raised in Cincinnati, the Queen City of the West (or so it was called when Ohio was part of the western frontier). Many people are only familiar with the city from the old 1980s sitcom “WKRP in Cincinnati.” But it is much more than flying turkeys (or flying pigs, which can be found as decorated statues throughout the City). First timers to the city may be confused upon landing at its airport, located across the Ohio River in Kentucky. Indeed, Cincinnati, while technically part of the Midwest, doesn’t quite fit into the stereotype. The city doesn’t have the flatness of much of the Midwest, but is instead built on seven hills, and these hills reinforce the uniqueness of each of the city’s neighborhoods. Up until 1948, funiculars were used to carry people up and down the hills. Some neighborhoods, such as Mount Adams, feel like they could be in San Francisco. The city also has a strong resemblance to Pittsburgh, with its many bridges, and red brick row houses clinging to hillsides overlooking industrial valleys.

Read full story
9 comments

Falling for the Finger Lakes

The fall is a perfect time to visit the Finger Lakes region of upstate New York, to see its many waterfalls, beautiful foliage, and visit the quaint towns, museums and numerous wineries and breweries.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy