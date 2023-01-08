Sites to Explore in Savannah

The fountain at Forsythe Park Photo by Steve Sindiong

Savannah is a destination that should be on everyone’s list. This graceful city abounds in beautiful parks, squares, and architecture, as well as great restaurants, cafes and bars.

Savannah is one of my favorite places and I’ve even thought about it as a potential retirement home. This medium sized, very Southern City in the Low Country is similar to Charleston, but with a little more edge. It’s a mix of gracious boulevards draped in Spanish Moss, lined with Antebellum and Victorian homes, and large areas of industry including the massive Port of Savannah along the Savannah River. The early planned city established in 1733 by James Oglethorpe, is designed in a walkable grid pattern, with 22 interspersed squares, each with its own design and identity. The lively but compact downtown area hasn’t yet been overbuilt with high rises, and maintains a sense of human scale. The Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) has campus buildings scattered all throughout downtown and the Historic District, bringing a younger and progressive vibrancy to the city. My favorite thing to do is just walk around the city enjoying its unique character, however, below are some of my favorite places that I’ve visited.

The Squares – It’s easy to explore Savannah by foot, and even visiting each of the beautiful squares. Each square is unique in its design, landscaping, and surrounding architecture. For those who don’t wish to walk, there are various trolley tour operators that provide access to the squares. In addition, the various history or ghost tours visit many of the squares.

Forsythe Park – This huge 30 acre park is Savannah’s Central Park, located between the City’s historic district to the north, and the Victorian District to the south. Its crown is the ornate fountain located closer to the northern edge of the park. The northern half of the park is more wooded, while the southern end has large lawns perfect for picnicking, as well as athletic courts. The park is a great place to spend an afternoon reading or people watching.

Flowers and Spanish Moss in Forsythe Park Photo by Steve Sindiong

River Street Boardwalk – This wide brick promenade along the Savannah River and parallel to River Street is a great place to people watch, and view the barges carry their goods to and from the Port of Savannah. Many tourist oriented activities are along River Street, including dozens of restaurants and bars. River cruises can also be accessed here.

Mercer Williams House – This beautiful red bricked Italianate mansion on Monterrey Square, built in 1866, was made famous by the novel and movie “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil”, where the eccentric antique collector Jim Mercer lived and committed murder. Today, the home is a museum, displaying the furniture, art and collections of Mr. Williams. The home is located at 429 Bull Street Street.

The Mercer-Williams House Museum Photo by Steve Sindiong

Telfair Museums – This is a collection of three museums (Jepson Center, Telfair Academy, and Owens-Thomas House and Slave Quarters) that display art, history and architecture. One ticket allows entry to all three facilities.

Ships of the Sea Maritime Museum – Housed in the elegant Scarbrough House, the museum has a huge collection of ship models, paintings and maritime antiques, focusing on the Atlantic trade during the 18th and 19th centuries. The museum is located at 41 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Bonaventure Cemetery – Also made famous from “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil”, Savannah’s oldest cemetery houses ornate monuments, and is filled with beautiful landscaping including azaleas, and Oak trees draped in Spanish Moss. The cemetery is located on the east side of Savannah at 330 Bonaventure Road.

Bonaventure Cemetery Photo by Steve Sindiong

Wormsloe Historic Site – This is a historic site featuring the ruins of a colonial estate, and includes gardens and trails. The entrance to the site is a photographer’s dream, which includes an alley lined with huge moss covered Oak trees. Wormsloe is located at southeast of Savannah at 7601 Skidaway Road.

Wormsloe Historic Site Photo by Steve Sindiong

Tybee Island – Located approximately twelve miles east of Savannah (Follow Route 80), this barrier island is popular with both locals and tourists for its beaches, laid back atmosphere, fishing pier and multiple seafood restaurants. On the south end of the island, Tybrisa Street is lined with shops, restaurants and hotels, and leads to the beach and pier. On the island’s north end, Fort Screven has 19th-century concrete gun batteries and the Tybee Island Light Station and Museum.