Washington DC's Best Places to Enjoy the Winter Holidays

The winter holidays are a magical time of year, especially in Washington DC, where there are beautiful displays and events throughout the entire metro area. These include parades, performances, tree lighting ceremonies, holiday markets, and exhibits. Below are some of my favorite free or inexpensive places to enjoy during the holidays.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08nJIK_0jf43Aw000
The White House in DecemberPhoto bySteve Sindiong

The National Christmas Tree

Every year, the National Christmas Tree is displayed by the National Park Service in the Ellipse (within Presidents Park), located between the National Mall and the White House. The tree lighting ceremony (available by free ticket lottery) occurs in late November, and is then open to the general public through early January. Surrounding the National Christmas Tree are 58 smaller trees that represent the 56 states and territories, and schools managed by the Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Indian Education and the Department of Defense Education Activity. These smaller trees are decorated with ornaments designed by students from each state, territory, and school system. The adjacent White House is also beautifully decorated during the holidays, adorned with large wreaths.

Hotel Displays and Events

Many of the larger hotels in Washington DC are beautifully decked out for the holidays, but my favorite is the InterContinental Willard Hotel, located on Pennsylvania Avenue just east of the White House. Both the interior and exterior of this grand Beaux Arts designed hotel are elaborately decorated during the holiday season, and the hotel goes all out in entertaining its guests. Upon entering the main lobby, guests are greeted by the colorful Christmas tree that reaches toward the ceiling, surrounded by gift wrapped packages, as well as a large gingerbread display that changes annually. Stairs from the lobby lead to a grand hallway known as Peacock Alley, lined with more Christmas trees. Afternoon Tea is served in Peacock Alley on weekends. Customers can enjoy a variety of sandwiches, pastries, desserts, and teas while listening to harp music. Holiday Caroling occurs nightly (5:30 to 7:30pm) throughout most of December. Visitors can also enjoy holiday inspired cocktails in the legendary Round Robin Bar. The Round Robin, a circular bar with oak paneled walls, has been a meeting place for DC’s political and social elite since 1847.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OEMTc_0jf43Aw000
The InterContinental Willard HotelPhoto bySteve Sindiong

Other hotels that I recommend visiting for their holiday decor include the lobby of the quaint, boutique style Hay Adams Hotel located on Lafayette Square, the Fairmont Hotel located in the Georgetown neighborhood, and the Waldorf Astoria Hotel, located within the City’s historic post office building on Pennsylvania Avenue.

Holiday Shopping

The Washington DC metro area has a multitude of unique shopping districts, but during the holidays, downtown is my favorite place to shop, because of the many decorations and events. High end shopping can be found at the massive and contemporary designed City Center development. Palmer Alley connects the development’s various blocks, and is designed to evoke a European style pedestrian mall. City Center is filled with luxury stores such as Hermes, Tiffany, Louis Vuitton and Bulgari, in addition to many restaurants and cafes. You don’t need to buy anything to enjoy the experience here. Throughout City Center, the streets and Palmer Alley are decorated with holiday displays, including a huge perfectly cone shaped Christmas tree located at the Park at City Center.

A few blocks to the southeast, adjacent the National Portrait Gallery, is the Downtown Holiday Market. Operated by the Downtown DC Business Improvement District, the market has operated for nearly twenty years, and runs from mid November through late December. The market supports small businesses with dozens of stalls selling unique gifts. It also includes food and drink vendors selling delicious items such as hot doughnuts, churros, empanadas, and German fare, along with hot chocolate and coffee. The market stage has scheduled performances with a variety of music including blues, jazz, rock, country, world and contemporary. If it’s a frigid day, the proximity to the National Portrait Gallery and American Art Museum (free to the public) allows for an easy warm escape to check out the presidential portraits and other renowned art exhibits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lYjTI_0jf43Aw000
The Downtown Holiday MarketPhoto bySteve Sindiong

Holiday Dining

Restaurants throughout DC hold holiday themed dining experiences. One of my favorites is Filomena, located in the Georgetown neighborhood. This Italian restaurant puts on festive and extravagant displays during various holidays including Christmas, Easter and Halloween. During Christmas, the ornately decorated Christmas tree becomes the centerpiece of the restaurant. Throughout the entire restaurant are other displays and decorations that are sure to cheer. Filomena is open for lunch and dinner, and serves huge portions of traditional Italian fare including pastas, risotto, seafood, and decadent desserts. Filomena is located at 1063 Wisconsin Avenue NE.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HcnlM_0jf43Aw000
Holiday desserts at Filomena RestaurantPhoto bySteve Sindiong

Another festive place to dine during the holidays is the Old Ebbitt Grill, located in Penn Quarter. This American style restaurant / saloon has been around since 1856 (moved to its current location in 1983) and has been a popular meeting place for presidents and politicians ever since. Huge nutcrackers greet visitors at the front entrance. The interior’s Victorian style bar and booths are lined with garland, wreaths and poinsettias. It’s a great place to take a break during holiday shopping. The Old Ebbitt Grill is located at 675 15th Street NW.

Museums and Garden Displays

The National Gallery of Art is the most beautiful of all of DC’s museums during the holiday season. Throughout the month of December, the Gallery is decorated for the holidays and holds caroling and holiday performances, free to the public. The huge green marble columned rotunda of the West Building is decorated with colorful poinsettias and Christmas trees. The garden courts on each end of the West Building are also beautifully adorned. Nearby, the National Sculpture Garden located on the National Mall between 7th and 9th Streets, holds an ice skating rink during winter that attracts thousands of visitors each year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kO3Xu_0jf43Aw000
The Rotunda at the National Gallery of ArtPhoto bySteve Sindiong

On the east end of the National Mall, the United States Botanic Garden is beautifully decorated during the holidays, usually between late November and early January. The conservatory is filled with poinsettias and miniature model displays of famous DC landmarks made of a variety of woods and plants. A large outdoor train display is a favorite with both adults and children. The trains run through various scenes made from plant parts. The exhibit is free to the public.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s5Y5X_0jf43Aw000
The miniature train display at the US Botanic GardenPhoto bySteve Sindiong

Light Displays

Located north of Washington D.C. in Wheaton, Maryland, Brookside Gardens holds the Garden of Lights during evenings from mid November through early January. Brookside Gardens is a 50-acre horticultural park operated by Montgomery Parks, containing various gardens. The Garden of Lights is a half-mile outdoor, walk-through exhibit that includes over one million colorful LED lights handcrafted into works depicting animals, flowers and other natural elements, and other displays such as ice formations, A gift shop and snack shop is also provided. Tickets are $10 for ages five and older.

The Smithsonian’s National Zoo, located in northwest DC, holds ZooLights between late November and late December. This free, but ticketed event, includes LED lights and animal lanterns throughout the zoo, as well as live music, food and shopping.

Georgetown Glow is a free outdoor evening light display held between late November and late January, organized by the Georgetown Business Improvement District. The exhibit includes artistic light displays by national and international artists throughout Georgetown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MOZJZ_0jf43Aw000
Georgetown GlowPhoto bySteve Sindiong

A Holiday Boat Parade is held in early December, where boats are lit up in Christmas, Kwanzaa, Hanukkah and other holiday themes and travel up and down the Potomac River. A parade is held in both Alexandria and in DC (At the Wharf), and there are many activities held in both locations, including food, music and vendors.

Christmas in Middleburg

About an hour west of DC in the Virginia Horse and Wine Country is the beautiful, quaint town of Middleburg. In early December, well healed Middleburg hosts a popular Christmas Parade. Prior to the parade is the Hunt and Hounds review. A parade of hounds, horses and riders dressed in red and blue colored hunting gear marches along Washington Street. The display is spectacular if it’s a snowy day. Other activities are held during the same weekend, including a tree lighting ceremony, carols, a nutcracker ballet performance, and Christmas pageant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O6Yhq_0jf43Aw000
The Hunt and Hounds Review, Middleburg, VirginiaPhoto bySteve Sindiong

Old Town Alexandria

Located about four miles south of DC, the historic city of Alexandria (my home) is a favorite place to enjoy the holidays. Oprah Daily has recognized Alexandria as one of the ‘Most Magical Christmas Towns Across the World.’ Old Town is the heart of Alexandria, and is decked out with lighting, a large Christmas tree on Market Square, and many events throughout the season. King Street, the main street in Old Town, is lined with hundreds of restaurants, boutiques, galleries, and other retail establishments. Nearby in the Carlyle district, a Christmas Market and Holiday Craft Show with over 100 vendors is held during a weekend in early December.

The highlight of the holidays in Alexandria is the annual Scottish Christmas Walk Parade, held in early December. Dozens of Scottish clans are dressed in tartans, as well as pipe and drum bands. Terriers and hounds are also led through the city's streets by their owners.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11cVNj_0jf43Aw000
The Scottish Christmas Walk Parade, Alexandria, VirginiaPhoto bySteve Sindiong

