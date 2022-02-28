Rapper Snootie Wild Found Murdered In Houston, Texas at Age 36

snootie wild / Instagram

Rapper Snootie Wild was found shot and killed in a ditch Friday February 25th in Houston, Texas. Suspects can still be in surrounding areas.

Gone too soon

Memphis Rapper Snootie Wild, commonly known for his 2014 hit single , Yayo was found shot in the neck Friday morning in Houston, Texas. Snootie's body was found alongside a gray SUV that was reversed inside of a ditch, according to local Houston reports, The 36-Year-Old was found in critical condition and transported to the hospital where he then passed away. Allegedly a vehicle pulled up on the side of Snootie and a exchange of words took place before gun fire went off. An Instagram post was posted the next day on Snootie’s Instagram,

“Gone in body, but your NAME & LEGACY will live forever! 💙 #TeamYayo4Life💯 ”

No suspects have been arrested for this crime yet, however, there were possible witnesses.Police are still parked around the surrounding areas of Southside Houston. The perpetrators could still be in the area according to Houston Police Department.

Fans are distraught

Fans are in distraught over the heartbreaking news and are sharing the impact Snootie had on their life one fan commented under Snooties post, “This is crazy. I literally followed this dudes career from the start. Now to see this is shocking and sad. R.I.P 🙏🏾”

Another fan said,

“ Rest up king 🙏🏾 that song by Gotti #wahthappened go really hit diff now 😞 💔🕊🕊🕊”

No further details have been announced, police are still searching for suspects.

