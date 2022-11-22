My wife is upset because I left her son out of a single photo on Holiday

Journalism

Navigating interactions with children may be particularly difficult in co-parenting and blended families, as one man found recently when he took a picture of his children on vacation. The unnamed man claims he irritated his wife when he took a photo of his children during their first family vacation - but he didn't include his stepson in the picture.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WL8uc_0jK3Y9nA00
Photo byNicole Michalou/pexels

The man claims he was taking the photo to send to his ex-wife, the mother of his children, and that's why his wife's son wasn't in it, but this hasn't made things any better. Not knowing what to do, the man resorted to Reddit for help, asking fellow users if he was an a**hole for snapping the photo.

He stated: "We married during covid, and we just returned from our first family vacation with all of the kids (we both share custody with our exes). I have two sons from my former marriage (7 and 6 years old), and my wife has one son from her first marriage (7yro). The boys get along well. We have a one-year-old daughter." Obviously, we took a lot of pictures of the kids on our vacation. Then I told my sons to pose for their mother [sic]. My wife became angry and told me that I should not exclude my stepson. I told her I'd take pictures of all the kids, but I needed to take one of my sons for my ex.

"I took the photo, sent it to my ex, and then we shot a lot of pictures of all the kids, as we had done for days. My wife questioned me about the photo I took of my boys after the kids were asleep, and I told her I didn't think it was a big problem. I've taken pictures of all the kids, of just our daughter, of just the boys, of the kids individually, and so on."

He goes on to add that his wife believes her kid is being "excluded," and that the boy "shouldn't have to beg for his stepfather's love on top of everything else." The father continued: "I told her I thought she was overreacting because it was just one photo and none of the kids gave it a second thought. We eventually got into a fight."

Hundreds of people have since commented on the page, with many believing that the father had done nothing wrong. One person stated: "She is exaggerating. This has nothing to do with her son/your stepson. This is due to the fact that you were doing something for your ex. This is jealousy."

"Yeah, I feel that the photo is only a symptom, but not the reason, of her reaction," another said. A third was posted: "So you're telling me that folks can have a nice co-parenting relationship?! It's an actual thing?"

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Happy Family# Relationship# Real Life# Story

Comments / 8

Published by

I have been an editor for research articles and wanna share my authentic research articles with you guys.

N/A
696 followers

More from Journalism

Woman shares voicemail manager sent her after she didn't show up to work

A TikTok user alleges that her former supervisor left her a harsh voicemail when she failed to show up for work. Instead of being hurt or upset by her manager's statements, @gracekomalley (Grace O'Malley), a TikToker, laid a beat over the message and danced to it. Her video has received over 2.1 million views to date.

Read full story
11 comments

Woman Responds to trolls after Her Wedding Announcement to A 63-year-old Backfires

A woman faced backlash after disclosing her marriage to a radio DJ 40 years older than her. Maria Eduarda Dias, a 23-year-old nursing student, began dating Nixon Motta, 63 when she was just 16. The couple decided to announce their marriage on TikTok, which drew a lot of criticism.

Read full story

Mum of four creates controversy by revealing she allows her children to use swear words

A mother of four has sparked a discussion after admitting that she allows her children to curse. The TikTok user released a video in which she claimed that if her children curse, she will 'not correct them.' Casara, who goes by the handle @casaranjuan on the social media app, stated that she had a "very open and honest connection" with her children, according toTosBos.

Read full story
103 comments

How to get rid of mice: ‘Very cheap solution’ and ‘more humane’ method

As winter approaches, you might start to hear the pitter-patter of tiny feet scurrying around your house. Mice are unwelcome pests for many people who come inside in search of relief and shelter from the winter weather.

Read full story
California State

Single Ticket sold in California wins record $2.04B Powerball jackpot

One Powerball ticket won the record-breaking jackpot, which had risen to $2.04 billion at the time of the drawing, according to lottery officials. "The California Lottery creates its first billionaire! In the November 7 #Powerball drawing, one lucky ticket sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena matched all six numbers "California lottery officials tweeted on Tuesday.

Read full story

Passenger complains about the 'most reclined seat in history' during a five-hour flight

Depending on how smoothly your flight goes, flying can make or break your vacation. Most of the time, issues like lack of legroom, cramped middle seats, and unsettling turbulence are beyond our control. But there's something especially grating about a fellow passenger compounding the discomfort.

Read full story
6 comments

'Get prepared': 4 ways to prevent rats entering your home as 'peak' rodent season starts

The rodent season is here. You've probably heard someone say that at least once with a foreboding tone. The thought of having to deal with a rodent infestation is one of the things that makes homeowners dread it.

Read full story
Ann Arbor, MI

“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital

Halloween activities are in full swing at the University of Michigan C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital, from babies in costumes to holiday festivities for kids. Once again, the nonprofit Spirit of Children helps pediatric patients and their families celebrate the Halloween season at Mott.

Read full story
2 comments

How to Fix the “Your Response to the CAPTCHA Appears to Be Invalid” Error on Steam for WIndows

When you fill in the CAPTCHA while creating an account on Steam, do you receive an error message saying, "Your response to the CAPTCHA appears to be invalid"? Most of the time, it happens when you fill in the CAPTCHA incorrectly, and it considers you a robot, so it throws an error telling you to fill it out again.

Read full story
New York City, NY

New York City Ranked US 2nd Rattiest City in 2022 Heres Who Placed First

The largest city in America is not the Big Apple. New York City is not the most rat-infested city in the US, despite having more rodents than the movie "Ratatouille" does. According to a survey conducted by the pest control company Orkin on the rattiest cities in America in 2022, Chicago is actually the rightful owner of that title.

Read full story
5 comments

Robot Chef: Its Electric Tongue Can Taste Your Food

Robotic assistance in restaurant kitchens is not a novel concept. They can be used to automate time-consuming repetitive activities so that human cooks can focus on more vital responsibilities. Chain restaurants like Chipotle are using this concept, working with Miso Robotics to automate the production of tortilla chips, according to CNBC.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy