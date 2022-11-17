How to get rid of mice: ‘Very cheap solution’ and ‘more humane’ method

As winter approaches, you might start to hear the pitter-patter of tiny feet scurrying around your house. Mice are unwelcome pests for many people who come inside in search of relief and shelter from the winter weather.

Crumbs and other edible items scattered around the house can also be an extra bonus for mice. The idea of using mice traps to kill your tiny house guests, on the other hand, can send shivers down your spine, especially if you then have to clean up the remains.

TikTok creator Jen Scott has an alternative method she claims works well to keep mice away from your home. She shared the pest control hack with her audience of 141.5K followers, saying: "If you have a mouse problem I'm about to make your day and it's a very cheap solution

"Stainless steel scrubbing pads. You can get a pack of them for under [£5]." She continued: "Mice like to run along the walls so put them in between appliances, cabinets, and anywhere else you can think.

"Apparently mice don't like them so it will save you money on having to hire pest control and it's a little bit more humane because trust me you don't want to have to wake up every single morning cleaning up dead mice from mouse traps." Former exterminator Emiley Smelley has also recommended steel wool or scrubbing pads as a "money-saving" way to solve a mouse problem.

Metal-based wool is a very fine and flexible, sharp-edged wool that can be used for a variety of household tasks such as polishing and cleaning. Mice and rats dislike chewing through steel wool because the sharp edges cause pain as they chew. "I used to be an exterminator," she explained. "I'm going to tell you what you should do in your home if you have mice.

"You could catch a million mice but if you don't do exclusion it won't matter. An exclusion means using steel wool to fill up anything the size of a dime [penny] because mice can fit through anything the size of a dime. So you take steel wool."

She suggested using it to fill holes in baseboards and piping, such as those beneath your sink, near radiators, or in the wall for the refrigerator, oven, and dishwasher. Mice can fit through even the smallest holes, making even small holes dangerous.

