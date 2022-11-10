Single Ticket sold in California wins record $2.04B Powerball jackpot

One Powerball ticket won the record-breaking jackpot, which had risen to $2.04 billion at the time of the drawing, according to lottery officials. "The California Lottery creates its first billionaire! In the November 7 #Powerball drawing, one lucky ticket sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena matched all six numbers "California lottery officials tweeted on Tuesday.

(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

"We are so excited and can't stop ourselves," they added in a follow-up Tweet. "Not only did California have the BIG #Powerball winner, but three more tickets in Gardena, Beaumont, and San Francisco matched 5 numbers but missed the Powerball. Congratulations to all of our competitors!"

Just hours before breaking the exciting news, lottery officials announced that the jackpot had risen to $2.04 billion, "making it the world's largest lottery prize." Further details about the lucky winner have yet to be revealed. According to The Los Angeles Times, state lottery officials stated that confirming winners can take up to two hours.

According to Fox affiliate KTVU, the estimated cash value of the prize after taxes is $997.6 million. The exciting news came just hours after the numbers were finally drawn after a delay caused by security protocols.

The winning numbers were 10, 33, 41, 47, and 56, and the Powerball was 10, according to lottery officials. "Powerball has strict security requirements that all 48 lotteries must meet before a drawing can take place," the California Lottery announced Monday via Twitter.

"When all of the necessary security protocols have been followed, the drawing will take place under the supervision of lottery security officials and independent auditors. As soon as the winning numbers are available, they will be posted" they stated.

The previous record for the largest prize in Powerball history was set in 2016. The $1.586 billion windfall was split among three winners from California, Florida, and Tennessee that year. According to expert Victor Matheson, an economics professor at the College of the Holy Cross in Massachusetts, massive and growing jackpots are not occurring by chance.

"They've been engineered to get bigger," Matheson recently told the Washington Post, explaining that lottery companies increase the frequency with which the grand prize rolls over by lowering the odds and directing the additional $2 lotto ticket sales into the jackpot. With the subsequent lotto announcements that circulate through the media, the ever-increasing number generates even more buzz and excitement.