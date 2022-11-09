Passenger complains about the 'most reclined seat in history' during a five-hour flight

Depending on how smoothly your flight goes, flying can make or break your vacation. Most of the time, issues like lack of legroom, cramped middle seats, and unsettling turbulence are beyond our control. But there's something especially grating about a fellow passenger compounding the discomfort.

That's what Henry and Mike Budrewicz had to deal with on their five-hour flight when the passenger in front of them reclined their seat all the way back: When a fellow passenger reclined their seat so far back that it was almost touching one of the brothers' noses, Henry and Mike, also known as The Pointer Brothers, had no choice but to pull out the red card.

The brothers, who have 1.4 million followers on TikTok, documented the uncomfortable moment on the app, writing: "Five hour flight home... is this the most reclined seat in the history of aviation?" They captioned the video, "Easiest red card of all time."

It didn't take long for the video to go viral, with over 4.3 million views. However, the reaction to their TikTok was unexpectedly divided. While many people agreed that reclining an airplane seat was completely unacceptable, many others were very passionate about their reclining rights.

Personally, unless it's an extremely long-haul flight, I'll avoid reclining my seat at all costs. However, it appears that not everyone feels the same way. "I never recline out of respect for the person behind me," wrote one TikToker.

"It's beyond me why airlines continue to allow those seats to recline," admitted a second. "I flew home from Nashville with the seat in my face the other day." "Those seats should just not recline, it's cramped enough and I already don't have leg room," said a third.

In an attempt to find a middle ground, a fourth viewer wrote: "You can recline your seat, but not so far that the person behind you has no room to move. People who do this irritate me." One pro-recline user stated flatly, "I recline my seat every single time and have never once been upset with the seat in front of me for reclining their seat..."

A second concurred: "I paid for a seat that reclines. They are already in an awkward position. If it takes up too much space, recline your seat. It's a simple fix." legroom"My brother, I'm flying for 20 hours, I'm going to recline my damn seat," said a third.