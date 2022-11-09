Passenger complains about the 'most reclined seat in history' during a five-hour flight

Journalism

Depending on how smoothly your flight goes, flying can make or break your vacation. Most of the time, issues like lack of legroom, cramped middle seats, and unsettling turbulence are beyond our control. But there's something especially grating about a fellow passenger compounding the discomfort.

That's what Henry and Mike Budrewicz had to deal with on their five-hour flight when the passenger in front of them reclined their seat all the way back: When a fellow passenger reclined their seat so far back that it was almost touching one of the brothers' noses, Henry and Mike, also known as The Pointer Brothers, had no choice but to pull out the red card.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aPC4K_0j4Z5MkQ00
TikTok/@thepointerbrothers_

The brothers, who have 1.4 million followers on TikTok, documented the uncomfortable moment on the app, writing: "Five hour flight home... is this the most reclined seat in the history of aviation?" They captioned the video, "Easiest red card of all time."

It didn't take long for the video to go viral, with over 4.3 million views. However, the reaction to their TikTok was unexpectedly divided. While many people agreed that reclining an airplane seat was completely unacceptable, many others were very passionate about their reclining rights.

Personally, unless it's an extremely long-haul flight, I'll avoid reclining my seat at all costs. However, it appears that not everyone feels the same way. "I never recline out of respect for the person behind me," wrote one TikToker.

"It's beyond me why airlines continue to allow those seats to recline," admitted a second. "I flew home from Nashville with the seat in my face the other day." "Those seats should just not recline, it's cramped enough and I already don't have leg room," said a third.

In an attempt to find a middle ground, a fourth viewer wrote: "You can recline your seat, but not so far that the person behind you has no room to move. People who do this irritate me." One pro-recline user stated flatly, "I recline my seat every single time and have never once been upset with the seat in front of me for reclining their seat..."

A second concurred: "I paid for a seat that reclines. They are already in an awkward position. If it takes up too much space, recline your seat. It's a simple fix." legroom"My brother, I'm flying for 20 hours, I'm going to recline my damn seat," said a third.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# tiktok# local

Comments / 6

Published by

I have been an editor for research articles and wanna share my authentic research articles with you guys.

N/A
55 followers

More from Journalism

California State

Single Ticket sold in California wins record $2.04B Powerball jackpot

One Powerball ticket won the record-breaking jackpot, which had risen to $2.04 billion at the time of the drawing, according to lottery officials. "The California Lottery creates its first billionaire! In the November 7 #Powerball drawing, one lucky ticket sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena matched all six numbers "California lottery officials tweeted on Tuesday.

Read full story

'Get prepared': 4 ways to prevent rats entering your home as 'peak' rodent season starts

The rodent season is here. You've probably heard someone say that at least once with a foreboding tone. The thought of having to deal with a rodent infestation is one of the things that makes homeowners dread it.

Read full story
Ann Arbor, MI

“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital

Halloween activities are in full swing at the University of Michigan C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital, from babies in costumes to holiday festivities for kids. Once again, the nonprofit Spirit of Children helps pediatric patients and their families celebrate the Halloween season at Mott.

Read full story
2 comments

How to Fix the “Your Response to the CAPTCHA Appears to Be Invalid” Error on Steam for WIndows

When you fill in the CAPTCHA while creating an account on Steam, do you receive an error message saying, "Your response to the CAPTCHA appears to be invalid"? Most of the time, it happens when you fill in the CAPTCHA incorrectly, and it considers you a robot, so it throws an error telling you to fill it out again.

Read full story
New York City, NY

New York City Ranked US 2nd Rattiest City in 2022 Heres Who Placed First

The largest city in America is not the Big Apple. New York City is not the most rat-infested city in the US, despite having more rodents than the movie "Ratatouille" does. According to a survey conducted by the pest control company Orkin on the rattiest cities in America in 2022, Chicago is actually the rightful owner of that title.

Read full story
5 comments

Robot Chef: Its Electric Tongue Can Taste Your Food

Robotic assistance in restaurant kitchens is not a novel concept. They can be used to automate time-consuming repetitive activities so that human cooks can focus on more vital responsibilities. Chain restaurants like Chipotle are using this concept, working with Miso Robotics to automate the production of tortilla chips, according to CNBC.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy