“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital

Halloween activities are in full swing at the University of Michigan C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital, from babies in costumes to holiday festivities for kids. Once again, the nonprofit Spirit of Children helps pediatric patients and their families celebrate the Halloween season at Mott.

Mott Child and Family Life staff have been delivering young patients special packages through reverse-trick-or treating, which include donated costumes from the Spirit of Children and Halloween treats and crafts to enjoy at the bedside.

(University of Michigan)

“It’s wonderful to see the kids so excited to receive their Halloween goodies. We are so grateful to Spirit of Children for making this possible,” said Luanne Thomas Ewald, FACHE, M.H.A., chief operating officer of Mott and Von Voigtlander Women’s Hospital. “It warms our hearts to see our little victors in the Brandon NICU in their costumes. They are strong fighters, and we love being able to help them experience their first Halloween.”

Spirit of Children is a nonprofit arm of Spirit of Halloween and aims to make hospitals more comfortable for kids and their families, with 100% of its proceeds donated to their local pediatric hospitals. Since 2010, the organization has donated more than $712,900 to support the Mott Child and Family Life department.

(University of Michigan)

Funds have supported several initiatives benefiting patients, including art therapy and the child life fellowship program that allows Mott to pilot and expand child life services. Spirit of Children has also supported toys, games, activities, distraction items, video games, and school and activity room supplies for pediatric patients at Mott.

This past year, Spirit of Children also funded our studio producer for Sophie’s Place, a new dedicated music therapy environment and recording studio at Mott. In previous years, Spirit of Children has also hosted Halloween parties at Mott, donating a total of more than 1,000 costumes to the hospital’s patients and their siblings over the years.

(University of Michigan)

To add to the Halloween fun our littlest victors in the Mott Brandon Newborn Intensive Care Unit dressed up for their annual Halloween photos. Some of these costumes include Ninja Turtles, pumpkins, popcorn, candy corn, bats, and even pizza.