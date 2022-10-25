Robot Chef: Its Electric Tongue Can Taste Your Food

Robotic assistance in restaurant kitchens is not a novel concept. They can be used to automate time-consuming repetitive activities so that human cooks can focus on more vital responsibilities. Chain restaurants like Chipotle are using this concept, working with Miso Robotics to automate the production of tortilla chips, according to CNBC.

Another restaurant chain that has teamed up with Miso Robotics is Wing Zone, which employs robots to assist with the cooking of wings inside the establishments. Although the majority of these projects are still in the testing phase, the concept has been gaining popularity.

Researchers hope to create robot cooks that are more practical and effective as a result. The process of tasting as you go is one that chefs employ and consider to be highly vital while cooking.

It's difficult for a robot chef to accomplish this, yet it allows one to completely refine the flavor character of a dish. However, Cambridge researchers have developed a robot arm that is capable of accurately tasting salt in food.

How Food Tastes To A Robot

It is difficult to build robots that can taste food because taste is influenced by a variety of things. The fact that taste varies as we chew our meal is most significant. Up until now, experts have not been able to recreate this mechanism in a robot.

According to The Guardian, Cambridge researchers first developed a robot that was taught to prepare scrambled eggs with tomatoes. The robot also contains a sensor that enables it to taste the saltiness, or amount of salt, in the food while it cooks. This makes it possible to cook the eggs with the ideal amount of salt.

In order to simulate the chewing process, the dish was mashed together after preparation. The dish was then retested by the robot to measure salinity levels after the food had been chewed. The robot is able to judge whether food is overly salty and whether more ingredients or a different cooking method is required.

It's a significant step toward the development of robot chefs and lays the way for a time when even more flavors, such as sweetness, sourness, and oiliness, may be evaluated by machines (via The Guardian). This could enable robots to prepare food that is customized to each person's preferences, producing the ideal dish based on precise taste indicators.

