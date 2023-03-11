Beware of Tarot Scams on TikTok: How to Spot and Avoid Them

Photo by Content Pixie on Unsplash

In recent years, TikTok has become a popular platform for tarot readers to share their insights and readings with a wider audience.

While this can be a great way to explore the world of tarot, it's important to be aware of the potential for scams on the platform.

Tarot scams on TikTok can take many forms, from fake readings to selling fake products or services. Scammers often target vulnerable individuals who are looking for guidance or seeking answers to personal questions.

These scams can be both emotionally and financially damaging, so it's important to know how to spot and avoid them.

One of the most common types of tarot scams on TikTok is fake reading. Scammers may create multiple accounts to pose as different tarot readers, or they may use stock footage to create a video that appears to be a genuine reading.

They may ask for payment upfront or try to upsell additional services, such as a longer reading or a follow-up session.

Another common scam is the sale of fake tarot products or services. Scammers may offer to sell you a "special" tarot deck or a rare and expensive crystal, but in reality, these products are fake or low quality.

They may also offer services such as cleansing your aura or casting spells, but these services are not backed by any real expertise or qualifications.

So how can you avoid falling victim to tarot scams on TikTok? The first step is to do your research. Look for reviews and feedback from other users, and be wary of accounts that have no or very few followers.

You should also be suspicious of accounts that promise guaranteed results or offer overly specific readings that seem too good to be true.

Another way to protect yourself is to only work with reputable and trusted tarot readers. Look for readers who have a professional website or social media presence, and who have positive reviews and feedback from past clients.

If you're unsure about a reader or a service, ask for recommendations from friends or family members who have experience with tarot readings.

Finally, it's important to trust your instincts. If something doesn't feel right or if you have doubts about a reader or a service, listen to your intuition and walk away.

It's better to be safe than sorry, and there are plenty of legitimate and qualified tarot readers out there who can provide you with the guidance and support you need.

While the popularity of tarot on TikTok can be exciting and enlightening, it's important to be vigilant and cautious of scams. By doing your research, working with trusted readers, and trusting your intuition, you can avoid falling victim to tarot scams and instead enjoy the many benefits that tarot can offer.