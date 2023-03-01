Theranica's Nerivio Receives FDA Clearance as Dual-Use Treatment for Migraine

Jot Beat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N36qT_0l31ZaQ900
Nerivio®Photo byPRN

Theranica, a prescribed digital therapeutics company specializing in developing advanced neuromodulation devices for migraine and other pain conditions, announced on Tuesday that its Nerivio® prescription wearable has received Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance as a dual-use acute and preventive treatment for migraine. The wearable has proven to be effective for patients 12 years of age or older, with or without aura.

The FDA clearance comes after a randomized placebo-controlled study, which showed the drug-free Nerivio significantly reduced monthly migraine days and other prevention endpoints when used every other day.

Nerivio had previously received clearance as an acute treatment for migraine in the same patient population, based on clinical studies demonstrating consistent pain relief.

The wearable offers an alternative drug-free treatment for some patients who may not tolerate or respond well to prescription drugs.

Moreover, Nerivio is a novel, discreet, and non-disruptive physician-prescribed treatment that wraps around the upper arm and uses non-painful remote electrical modulation (REN) to activate peripheral nerves, inducing the internal pain management mechanism called conditioned pain modulation (CPM) in remote body regions.

It can be controlled with a smartphone and self-administered, and each treatment lasts for 45 minutes, making it a personalized wraparound care plan.

The prevalence of migraine is increasing worldwide, affecting more than one billion people and about 10 percent of children, with the prevalence rate increasing in their teenage years.

The disease can cause chronic headaches, nausea, sensory hypersensitivity, and other symptoms. The increased prevalence is a concern as prescription drugs can be poorly tolerated or ineffective.

Consumed too frequently, some drugs may lead to medication overuse headaches. Nerivio offers a promising solution for people living with migraine.

Theranica is increasing the migraine treatments per unit by 50% from 12 to 18 treatments, to support existing and new Nerivio users alike, and the Nerivio app allows users to customize their migraine treatments, receive reminders for preventive treatments, track their migraine patterns, and optionally share migraine data with their doctor.

The application also leads users through a Guided Intervention of Education and Relaxation (GIER), utilizing techniques such as diaphragmatic breathing, muscle relaxation, and guided imagery.

For Alon Ironi, Theranica CEO and co-founder, the expanded FDA indication for preventive treatment in adolescent patients has personal meaning. His daughter was diagnosed with migraine as a teenager, and available pharmaceutical treatments led to unpleasant side effects. Ironi co-founded Theranica in 2016 to address the need for effective drug-free solutions, especially for young people.

With Nerivio's dual-use indication, it may be used more frequently to proactively prevent migraines. Theranica hopes this will have a tremendous impact on mitigating the burden of migraine symptoms and improving patient quality of life.

Nerivio is paving a bold path forward in migraine treatment and prevention for adolescents and adults alike.

# Migraine# Theranica# FDA clearance# Digital therapeutics# Neuromodulation

Comments / 0

Published by

Freelance Writer | Commentator

New York State
2K followers

