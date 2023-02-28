Veteran-Owned Cannabis Company Fights for Legalization and Suicide Prevention

Owners of Veteran-Owned Cannabis Company Photo by PRN

Veteran-owned cannabis company American Weed Co. (AmWeCo) is taking its mission to fight veteran suicide and reform federal cannabis policies to Capitol Hill.

The company's founders, Ryan Brooks and Sean Gilfillan, will be meeting with lawmakers next week to urge the legalization of weed for every veteran nationwide. This comes as a new Republican majority in the US House ramps up, providing an opportunity for the passage of federal cannabis reform.

The founders will be advocating for the Veterans Cannabis Use for Safe Healing Act (H.R. 394), bipartisan legislation authored by US Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL). The bill would prohibit the Secretary of Veterans Affairs from denying veterans benefits due to the use of medical marijuana in states where the substance is legal. This would provide veterans with appropriate treatment to address their healthcare needs.

In addition to pushing for legislative reform, AmWeCo has pledged to donate up to 10% of its net profits each year to Stop Soldier Suicide, an organization that helps combat veteran suicide.

The company's revenues also support its involvement in the National Cannabis Roundtable, an alliance of cannabis companies and other stakeholders working to modernize federal cannabis policy on behalf of veterans and other Americans.

Gilfillan, a US Army veteran diagnosed with PTSD in 2007, and Brooks have a personal connection to their mission. The company launched on Veterans Day in November 2022 with the goal of legalizing weed for every veteran.

The founders believe that veterans deserve the best this nation can offer and that every veteran should be given the freedom to choose what is best for them.

The founders' efforts have gained the support of former House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH), who has praised their mission and called it effective.

Boehner was convinced of the need for cannabis reform after hearing veterans' testimonials during his time in office. He believes that the founders' efforts will result in others making the same change.

The ongoing mission of AmWeCo to legalize weed for veterans has the potential to impact the entire country. Brooks and Gilfillan plan to continue pressing lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle for common-sense action to reform US cannabis law.

The company's solution could not only help veterans but also pave the way for modernizing federal cannabis policy on behalf of all Americans.

For more information about American Weed Co and its solutions, visit AmericanWeedCo.com.