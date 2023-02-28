New York State Issues Regulations to Address Discrimination Against People with Wheelchairs

Photo by vitor camilo on Unsplash

New York State has issued new regulations aimed at ending decades of discrimination against wheelchair users seeking residence in assisted living and other state-licensed adult care facilities.

The move comes in response to a lawsuit filed by the Fair Housing Justice Center (FHJC) and two individual plaintiffs against the New York Department of Health in 2018. The FHJC argues that state regulations have discriminated against individuals with mobility impairments in violation of the Fair Housing Act, the Americans with Disabilities Act, the Rehabilitation Act, and Section 1557 of the Affordable Care Act.

The new regulations, announced on February 22, require adult care facilities to individually assess people who use wheelchairs for residency and consider requests for reasonable accommodations from people with disabilities.

The regulations also prohibit adult care facilities from outright barring individuals with mobility impairments, including those who use wheelchairs, from residency.

Elizabeth Grossman, Executive Director/General Counsel for the FHJC, said:

"This change will result in more options for more people to live in a facility that is best suited to their needs,"

The lawsuit against the New York Department of Health is ongoing as questions remain about how the State plans to enforce the new rules to remediate the long-time discriminatory practices that the rules have fostered.

William Rivera, Senior Vice President for AARP Foundation Litigation, noted that the State must now implement and enforce the new regulations effectively so that adult care facilities treat New Yorkers who use wheelchairs with dignity and respect.

Jota Borgmann, Senior Staff Attorney at Mobilization for Justice, expressed hope that:

"facility operators, healthcare providers, and consumers and their loved ones all receive the same clear message: using a wheelchair should not be an automatic ticket into a nursing home for the rest of your life."

The FHJC serves all five boroughs of New York City and the seven surrounding counties of Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, and Westchester. New York residents who have been denied residency at an assisted living or other adult care facility because of wheelchair use or mobility status can file a complaint by calling the FHJC at 212-400-8201 or filling out its online form.

New York residents can also report discrimination directly to DOH by calling 1-866-893-6772.