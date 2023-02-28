Is TikTok a Threat to National Security? U.S. and Other Governments Mandate Bans Amid Espionage Concerns

Photo by Solen Feyissa on Unsplash

The U.S. government has issued a mandate for all federal employees to delete TikTok from government-issued mobile phones, citing concerns about Chinese-owned technology companies gathering and sharing personal data.

Similar bans have been pursued by other Western governments, including Denmark and Canada, due to espionage fears. ByteDance, TikTok's parent company, has been accused of providing user data to the Chinese government, as well as spreading propaganda and misinformation.

The FBI and the Federal Communications Commission have warned of the potential threat of TikTok sharing user data with the Chinese government.

A 2017 Chinese law requires companies to give the government any personal data relevant to the country's national security. There are concerns about the vast amount of user data TikTok collects and how it is being used.

In addition to espionage concerns, there is also a growing concern about the app's content and whether it harms teenagers' mental health. Researchers have found that eating disorder content on the platform has amassed 13.2 billion views, raising questions about the impact of such content on young people.

Concerns about TikTok have been bipartisan in Congress, with legislation passed to restrict the use of TikTok on government devices. However, there is pushback against a nationwide TikTok ban, with some arguing that it would be unconstitutional.

While some experts believe that the abuse of privacy by the Chinese government is concerning, others argue that the U.S. government and other Western governments also exploit data collected by U.S.-based tech companies.

TikTok and Facebook are said to collect similar amounts of user data, including device identifiers and other information that can piece together a user's behavior across different platforms. Some argue that a basic privacy law banning all companies from collecting sensitive data is needed, rather than singling out a specific app.

TikTok has disputed the bans, arguing that it has not been given an opportunity to answer questions and that governments are cutting themselves off from a platform beloved by millions.

The company's CEO is set to testify before the House Energy and Commerce Committee next month about privacy and data security practices, as well as its relationship with the Chinese government.

The debate about TikTok's potential threat to national security is ongoing, with some experts calling for greater privacy protections and others pushing for bans. As with all technology, users must weigh the potential benefits against the risks and make their own informed decisions about the apps they use.