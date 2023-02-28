Supreme Court to Rule on Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Plan: A Divisive Issue Among Americans

Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash

The Supreme Court is set to rule on the constitutionality of President Joe Biden's plan to forgive or reduce student loan debt for millions of Americans. The hearing, scheduled for Tuesday, will see the court's conservative majority hear arguments on two challenges against the plan. The proposal has been blocked by lower courts with Republican-appointed judges.

The student loan forgiveness plan has faced legal challenges since its announcement in August 2021. The Biden administration says that over 16 million Americans have already been approved for up to $20,000 in federal student loan forgiveness, which could cost up to $400 billion over three decades.

Proponents of the plan argue that it would help reduce defaults, which could increase as loan payment pauses come to an end in the summer. The administration argues that the HEROES Act, passed in 2003, allows the Secretary of Education to modify or waive the terms of federal student loans during a national emergency, such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, Republican-led states and conservative legal interests argue that the plan exceeds Biden's executive authority and amounts to a windfall for borrowers, which is unnecessary to keep default rates roughly where they were before the pandemic.

Those in favor of the plan argue that it would be a relief for millions of Americans who are struggling with student loan debt, many of whom come from low-income families. The debate on the issue has polarized the nation, with Democrats and liberal interest groups supporting the plan, while Republican-led states and lawmakers oppose it.

The court will also determine if the states and two individuals who have challenged the plan have the legal right to sue. The parties will need to demonstrate that they would be harmed financially and would benefit from the court ruling in their favor.

The ruling is expected to be delivered by late June, and its outcome could significantly impact the future of student loan forgiveness plans in America.