According to reports from investigative journalist Seymour Hersh published on Substack, the Nord Stream gas pipelines were bombed. Photo by © AP

According to a top investigative journalist, the US carried out a covert operation in which the Nord Stream Pipeline was blown up on September 26, 2022.

The journalist revealed that a Norwegian Navy P8 surveillance plane dropped a sonar buoy, triggering high-powered C4 explosives that put three of the four pipelines out of commission. The attack caused an international uproar, with Russia and Germany condemning the operation.

The Nord Stream Pipeline is a gas pipeline that runs from Russia to Germany and delivers natural gas directly to Europe, bypassing transit countries. The pipeline has two parallel lines, Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2, with a capacity of 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year.

The US has opposed the Nord Stream Pipeline, with former President Donald Trump calling it a "horrible mistake" and a "criminal act." The attack could be seen as a move to disrupt the energy supply to Europe and force the continent to look for alternative sources.

The attack on the Nord Stream Pipeline has caused a significant disruption in the energy supply to Europe, leading to a spike in gas prices. Germany has condemned the attack and called for an investigation into the matter. Russia has also expressed its displeasure and accused the US of committing an act of terrorism, demanding their involvement in the investigation.

The sabotage of the Nord Stream Pipeline has highlighted the vulnerability of energy infrastructure to attacks and sabotage. The energy sector is critical for modern societies and essential for economic growth and development. The investigation into sabotage must proceed transparently and involve all relevant parties to ensure that the perpetrators are identified and held accountable for their actions.

In summary, the covert operation by the US that caused the Nord Stream Pipeline to be blown up has raised questions about the security and reliability of critical infrastructure.

The attack has brought about geopolitical tensions, with Russia and the US trading accusations and demands for investigations.

The Nord Stream Pipeline attack is a reminder that the energy sector is a prime target for attacks and highlights the need for greater investment in security and resilience.