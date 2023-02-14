The Ongoing Battle Against the Deadly Fentanyl Trade from Mexico to the United States

Former Mexican Security Official Genaro Garcia Luna faces continuing criminal enterprise charges in a superseding indictment. Photo by Marco Ugarte/AP

The conviction of Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzman Loera four years ago allowed prosecutors to uncover corruption and crime within the transnational drug trade web.

Following this conviction, two top Mexican law enforcement officials were named as accomplices - one of them being Genaro Garcia Luna, who is currently on trial in New York City.

Luna, who served as both the head of Mexico's FBI and then in the president's cabinet as secretary of Public Security, is accused of accepting millions of dollars at secret meetings with cartel bosses.

The star witness in his trial, Jesus "El Rey - The King" Zambada Garcia, testified about packing duffle bags holding millions in cash which he watched Garcia Luna collect from one of the Sinaloa cartel's lawyers. Former drug traffickers in U.S. custody have also testified about Garcia Luna's alleged role in helping Guzman narrowly escape arrest.

While defense lawyers have pointed out that the prosecution's case is all hearsay, the ongoing trial raises questions about the effectiveness of U.S. efforts to stem the flow of deadly fentanyl from Mexico into the United States.

The fentanyl crisis has led to a spike in drug overdoses in the United States, with over 108,000 people dying in 2021 alone.

Efforts to target the cartels inside Mexico have been complicated by corruption within the Mexican government, with some officials believed to have been corrupted by the cartels' money or intimidated by their growing military power.

Drug policy experts say the cartels are free to operate fentanyl and methamphetamine drug labs inside Mexico with near-total impunity. It remains unclear what can be done about the increasingly deadly drug trade.

Republicans have made the Mexican cartels, the fentanyl crisis, and border security a major line of attack, arguing that the Biden administration can do more to stop traffickers.

However, stopping the flow of fentanyl is uniquely difficult due to its ability to be produced far more cheaply than other drugs and smuggled profitably, even in tiny quantities that are nearly impossible to detect.

Drug policy experts are also skeptical that prosecutions like that of Garcia Luna will have much impact. While his trial might offer a portion of justice to U.S. families devastated by the fentanyl crisis, there are no signs cases like this one have weakened the Mexican cartels or helped the Mexican government reduce corruption.

After decades of the drug war, the cartels appear to be stronger and wealthier than ever, primarily because of the booming fentanyl trade.

Corruption within the Mexican government and the cartels' growing military power makes it difficult to target the drug trade. While efforts to reduce the supply of fentanyl are needed, drug policy experts say that more needs to be done to reduce the demand for the drug and to address the root causes of addiction.