New Study Identifies Potential Male Contraceptive

Photo by Stephanie Cook on Unsplash

Researchers funded by the National Institutes of Health have conducted a new mouse study that could change the face of male contraception forever.

In the study, the team identified a compound that temporarily disables soluble adenylyl cyclase, an essential enzyme for activating a sperm cell's ability to swim and mature.

The researchers found that the compound rendered mouse sperm cells immobile and prevented them from maturing without interfering with the animals' sexual functioning.

The study proves that soluble adenylyl cyclase inhibitors could provide a safe, on-demand, non-hormonal, and reversible oral contraceptive for men. The compound, known as TDI-11861, is taken shortly before sexual activity and is worn off three hours later, meaning that males recover their fertility the next day.

The researchers found that although male mice mated with females during the study, no pregnancies were observed, and sperm recovered from female mice remained incapacitated.

The study was conducted by Melanie Balbach, Ph.D., a postdoctoral fellow in the laboratories of coauthors Jochen Buck, Ph.D., and Lonnie Levin, Ph.D., at Weill Cornell Medical College, New York City, and colleagues.

Funding was provided by NIH's Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, National Institute on Aging, and National Cancer Institute.

The new study could revolutionize contraception and bring a safe and effective male contraceptive to market. The research is still in its early stages, but the findings provide hope that a new era of contraception could be on the horizon.

The research team believes that soluble adenylyl cyclase inhibitors could provide a safe, non-hormonal, and reversible contraceptive for men, giving couples more control over their reproductive choices.

Christopher C. Lindsey, Ph.D., a program official in the NICHD Contraception Research Branch, is available for comment on the study. The study, titled "Research Letter: On-demand male contraception via acute inhibition of soluble adenylyl cyclase," was published in Nature Communications in 2022.

The Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development leads research and training to understand human development, improve reproductive health, enhance the lives of children and adolescents, and optimize abilities for all.