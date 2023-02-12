Cardi B and Offset thrill fans in pre-Super Bowl concert in Phoenix

Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP

Cardi B and Offset performed at a pre-Super Bowl concert in Chandler, Arizona, thrilling fans with their high energy performance. The Gila River Resorts & Casino was transformed into a laid-back nightclub atmosphere where the Grammy-winning artist performed her hits, including "Up," "I Like It," and "WAP."

Offset later joined his wife onstage to perform their hit “Clout,” before Cardi B took over to perform her other hits.

The performance ended with Cardi B shaking her hips and embracing tennis player Serena Williams onstage before she ventured offstage with her security team.

The lively crowd, which included Tiffany Haddish, cheered her on and took selfies and videos of her.

Offset also opened up for his wife, performing “Roc Flair Drip,” “Taste,” and a snippet of “Bad and Boujee” from his former group Migos. The crowd rose to their feet and pulled out their phones to capture Cardi B’s show as they recited almost word-for-word all the lyrics during her 30-minute set.

The pre-Super Bowl concert was a part of the annual NFL-sanctioned event where A-listers and celebrities converge to entertain crowds ahead of the biggest sporting event in the United States.

The event generated buzz on social media, with fans sharing clips and images from the show.

Cardi B has been making headlines for her energetic performances and collaborations. The rapper’s show in Phoenix was no different, with fans praising her performance and memorable on-stage moments.

The pre-Super Bowl concert demonstrated Cardi B's ability to connect with her fans, and the lively atmosphere proved the power of live music.