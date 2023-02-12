Sam Smith Rocks Black Latex Jumpsuit With Inflatable Arms and Legs at Brit Awards

Sam Smith poses for photographers upon arrival at the Brit Awards 2023 in London. Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

British singer Sam Smith turned heads and stole the show with their black latex outfit at the Brit Awards in London on Saturday.

The distinctive jumpsuit, designed by Harri, featured inflatable arms and legs, which immediately became the talk of the night, outshining even Harry Styles’ black velvet suit with its enormous satin organza flower around his neck.

While the look had its fans, others took to social media to poke fun, with some comparing it to UFOs and Billy Connolly’s “incontinence pants” come to life.

Meanwhile, others speculated that the outfit was an homage to one of David Bowie's most memorable looks – the shiny, pinstripe jumpsuit with ballooning legs designed by Kansai Yamamoto that Bowie wore in 1973.

The designer behind Smith’s outfit, Harri, revealed that the look was intended to celebrate the natural form and “the beauty of being one’s self.”

Harri also explained that the outfit was designed to offer a new side of Smith and help them rise above the recent body-shaming they received after releasing their new album, “Unholy.”

According to Harri, Smith wanted to create an image that people had never seen before. The designer added that Smith has recently been struggling with body image and wanted to use their Brit Awards appearance to show that everyone should be comfortable with who they are.

Last week, Smith praised stylist Ben Reardon on Instagram, who has played a key role in their wardrobe choices over the years.

Smith described Reardon’s talent and vision as unprecedented and thanked him for reintroducing them to art and creativity.

In addition to Smith and Styles, the 2023 Brit Awards also featured various other memorable performances and outfits. Olly Alexander of Years & Years appeared in a flamboyant, gender-bending ensemble, while Dua Lipa and Celeste stunned in sparkling gowns.