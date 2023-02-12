Pope Francis Expresses Concern as Bishop Critic of Nicaraguan Government is Sentenced to 26 Years in Prison

Photo by AP Photo/Inti Ocon

Pope Francis has expressed sadness and worry over the recent news that Bishop Rolando Álvarez, a vocal critic of the Nicaraguan government, was sentenced to 26 years in prison. Bishop Álvarez was among 222 government opponents who refused to board a flight to the United States ordered by President Daniel Ortega.

The bishop was subsequently stripped of his Nicaraguan citizenship. The pontiff, speaking in St. Peter's Square, expressed his love and concern for Álvarez, calling on the faithful to pray for the politicians responsible for his sentence.

Álvarez's sentencing is the latest move against Nicaragua's Catholic Church and government critics. In August, the bishop was arrested alongside several other priests and laypeople for allegedly undermining the government and spreading false information.

In the run-up to Ortega's re-election in November 2021, authorities arrested seven potential opposition presidential candidates, and the government closed hundreds of nongovernmental organizations that were accused of destabilizing Ortega's regime.

The relationship between Ortega and the Catholic Church has been tense for years. In March, Ortega kicked out the papal nuncio, the Vatican's top diplomat, and the government shut down several radio stations in Álvarez's diocese ahead of municipal elections.

The church's response to the government's increasingly aggressive behavior has been muted, apparently in an attempt to avoid inflaming tensions.

While a few thousand Ortega supporters marched in the capital in support of the expulsion of the opposition prisoners, it is clear that the lengthy sentence for Bishop Álvarez and stripping of critics' citizenship has rankled many Nicaraguans.

In response to the recent news, Cardinal Brenes, in the Metropolitan Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, called on the faithful to pray that the Lord gives Álvarez strength and judgment in all of his actions.

The sentencing of Bishop Álvarez has been met with widespread international condemnation, with organizations such as Human Rights Watch and the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights calling for the bishop's immediate release.

As Nicaragua continues to crack down on opposition, the Catholic Church and other organizations are expected to face continued pressure.