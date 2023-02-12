Jeep® Launches Big Game Commercial with New "Electric Boogie" Song Celebrating 4xe Electrified Vehicle Expansion

Jot Beat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AJFwK_0kl8QjWq00
The Jeep(r) brand debuts "Electric Boogie" in the Big Game.Photo byPRN

Jeep is celebrating the expansion of its electrified lineup worldwide with a new commercial titled "Electric Boogie." The Big Game commercial features hybrid electric plug-in vehicles, Jeep Wrangler 4xe and Grand Cherokee 4xe, with a fun and lively dance by species from across the animal kingdom and the all-new "Electric Boogie" track.

The commercial is set to debut in the Big Game in North America and will be released globally across Jeep's social media channels.

The new "Electric Boogie" track, which brings together Jamaican reggae recording artist Marcia Griffiths, Grammy Award-winning Jamaican recording artist and producer Shaggy, and three up-and-coming female artists, Jamila Falak, Amber Lee, and Moyann, will be available on streaming services on the day of the Big Game.

Jeep brand invites fans to join the Electric Slide movement on TikTok with dancers across the platform, using the hashtag #Jeep4xeBoogieWoogie.

Jeep's Twitter post:

The campaign, created by the Jeep brand in partnership with Chicago-based agency Highdive, marks the first time that the brand has created a Big Game spot to be used globally, supporting the expansion of its operations around the world.

This commercial is part of the global electrification efforts of the Jeep brand, which recently announced its plan for the next generation of fully electric 4xe vehicles, with a goal to become the leading electrified SUV brand in the world.

The brand is committed to becoming more sustainable while providing the most capable and sustainable Jeep SUVs to date, ensuring that millions of Jeep fans worldwide continue to have a planet to explore, embrace, and protect.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Jeep# Automotive# Electric Vehicle# Electric Boogie# Big Game

Comments / 0

Published by

Freelance Writer | Commentator

New York State
3K followers

More from Jot Beat

Marburg Virus Outbreak in Equatorial Guinea: WHO Warns of Rapid Spread and High Concern

In recent news, a new outbreak of Marburg virus disease has been reported in Equatorial Guinea. The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned about the situation, stating that it is "of high concern" due to the potential for the virus to spread quickly.

Read full story
Orlando, FL

Families of Pulse Nightclub and San Bernardino Shooting Victims File Lawsuits Against Social Media Companies

Several families of the victims of the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida, and the 2015 San Bernardino shooting in California have taken legal action against social media giants Twitter, Facebook, and Google for allegedly providing a platform for extremist groups to spread their messages and coordinate attacks.

Read full story

Investigative Journalist Reveals Covert US Operation to Blow Up Nord Stream Pipeline, Prompting International Outrage

According to a top investigative journalist, the US carried out a covert operation in which the Nord Stream Pipeline was blown up on September 26, 2022. The journalist revealed that a Norwegian Navy P8 surveillance plane dropped a sonar buoy, triggering high-powered C4 explosives that put three of the four pipelines out of commission. The attack caused an international uproar, with Russia and Germany condemning the operation.

Read full story
45 comments
New York City, NY

The Ongoing Battle Against the Deadly Fentanyl Trade from Mexico to the United States

The conviction of Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzman Loera four years ago allowed prosecutors to uncover corruption and crime within the transnational drug trade web. Following this conviction, two top Mexican law enforcement officials were named as accomplices - one of them being Genaro Garcia Luna, who is currently on trial in New York City.

Read full story
East Palestine, OH

The East Palestine Train Derailment - A Call for Stricter Regulations or an Isolated Incident?

On February 3, 2023, a Norfolk Southern freight train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, releasing toxic chemicals in what officials called a controlled explosion. The incident has sparked a debate on the need for stricter regulations in the railway industry to prevent future accidents and ensure our communities are safe.

Read full story
1 comments

Uncovering the Mysterious Origins of Valentine's Day and its Evolving Celebrations

Valentine's Day is a widely celebrated holiday across the world. It is a day to express love, affection, and care to the ones we cherish. However, not many people know Valentine's Day's dark origins. In ancient times, the Romans celebrated the Lupercalia festival from Feb. 13 to 15.

Read full story

New Study Identifies Potential Male Contraceptive

Researchers funded by the National Institutes of Health have conducted a new mouse study that could change the face of male contraception forever. In the study, the team identified a compound that temporarily disables soluble adenylyl cyclase, an essential enzyme for activating a sperm cell's ability to swim and mature.

Read full story
California State

California Makes Historic Move to Enshrine Marriage Equality in State Constitution

In a historic move, California is attempting to enshrine marriage equality in the state constitution. This landmark move is seen as a major step forward for LGBTQ+ rights, cementing California's position as a trendsetter for progressive policies.

Read full story

Red-Flag Laws and Crisis-Intervention Programs: Public Safety or Second Amendment Violation?

The allocation of more than $200 million by the Justice Department to aid states and the District of Columbia in implementing red-flag laws and crisis-intervention programs has stirred up a heated debate among lawmakers and citizens alike. While some argue that these measures are necessary to combat gun violence and promote public safety, others see them as violating Second Amendment rights.

Read full story
2 comments

New Leaders for a New Era: Why America Needs Fresh Faces in Politics

As the United States prepares for the possibility of a rematch between President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump in 2024, there is a notable lack of enthusiasm within the parties for either man as their party's leader.

Read full story
1 comments

Nikki Haley Announces Candidacy for President in 2024: What You Need to Know

Former South Carolina governor and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, has announced her candidacy for the 2024 Republican nomination for president. Haley's announcement has come as a surprise to many, as she had previously stated that she had no intention of running for president anytime soon.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

U-Haul:Tragic Hit and Run Incident in New York City

Eight people were injured on the morning of February 13th, 2023, after a U-Haul truck barreled through multiple Brooklyn neighborhoods, driving off the road into bike lanes and onto sidewalks, hitting several pedestrians in the process.

Read full story
East Palestine, OH

East Palestine Train Derailment: 3 Additional Chemicals Discovered

A train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, has caused concern for local residents and authorities alike, as reports of three additional chemicals being discovered at the site have emerged. The chemicals in question are highly hazardous, posing a significant risk to human health and the environment if not handled properly.

Read full story

US Military Members are Falling Victim to Identity Theft and Romance Scams

As online dating has become more popular, so have romance and imposter scams. Unfortunately, the military is now an easy target for these types of scams. Members of the United States military are finding themselves increasingly the victims of identity theft and the subjects of romance and imposter scams.

Read full story
Palm Beach County, FL

Pressure Cooker Lawsuit Filed Against Sunbeam Products and Newell Brands

Robert MacFarlane has filed a pressure cooker lawsuit against Sunbeam Products and Newell Brands in the Circuit Court in Palm Beach County, Florida. The lawsuit alleges that MacFarlane was using the pressure cooker as per the enclosed instructions on July 26, 2022, when it suddenly exploded, causing scalding hot liquid, contents, and steam to fly out of the pressure cooker and onto him. The pressure cooker had not been misused or modified before it failed.

Read full story
1 comments

US Army Faces Recruiting Challenges as Young People Shy Away

The US Army struggles with recruitment as young people avoid the stress of military life and the risk of injury or death. The Army is offering new incentives and enticements to try to change perceptions and reverse the decline.

Read full story
21 comments

Are UFOs Threatening US Airspace? Biden Orders Missile Strike on Unidentified Object for Third Time in a Week

The downing of the unknown object over Lake Huron has sparked a debate over the US government's decision to shoot down unidentified objects in the country's airspace.

Read full story
2 comments
Chandler, AZ

Cardi B and Offset thrill fans in pre-Super Bowl concert in Phoenix

Cardi B and Offset performed at a pre-Super Bowl concert in Chandler, Arizona, thrilling fans with their high energy performance. The Gila River Resorts & Casino was transformed into a laid-back nightclub atmosphere where the Grammy-winning artist performed her hits, including "Up," "I Like It," and "WAP."

Read full story

Sam Smith Rocks Black Latex Jumpsuit With Inflatable Arms and Legs at Brit Awards

British singer Sam Smith turned heads and stole the show with their black latex outfit at the Brit Awards in London on Saturday. The distinctive jumpsuit, designed by Harri, featured inflatable arms and legs, which immediately became the talk of the night, outshining even Harry Styles’ black velvet suit with its enormous satin organza flower around his neck.

Read full story
1 comments

Pope Francis Expresses Concern as Bishop Critic of Nicaraguan Government is Sentenced to 26 Years in Prison

Pope Francis has expressed sadness and worry over the recent news that Bishop Rolando Álvarez, a vocal critic of the Nicaraguan government, was sentenced to 26 years in prison. Bishop Álvarez was among 222 government opponents who refused to board a flight to the United States ordered by President Daniel Ortega.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy