Jeep® Launches Big Game Commercial with New "Electric Boogie" Song Celebrating 4xe Electrified Vehicle Expansion

The Jeep(r) brand debuts "Electric Boogie" in the Big Game. Photo by PRN

Jeep is celebrating the expansion of its electrified lineup worldwide with a new commercial titled "Electric Boogie." The Big Game commercial features hybrid electric plug-in vehicles, Jeep Wrangler 4xe and Grand Cherokee 4xe, with a fun and lively dance by species from across the animal kingdom and the all-new "Electric Boogie" track.

The commercial is set to debut in the Big Game in North America and will be released globally across Jeep's social media channels.

The new "Electric Boogie" track, which brings together Jamaican reggae recording artist Marcia Griffiths, Grammy Award-winning Jamaican recording artist and producer Shaggy, and three up-and-coming female artists, Jamila Falak, Amber Lee, and Moyann, will be available on streaming services on the day of the Big Game.

Jeep brand invites fans to join the Electric Slide movement on TikTok with dancers across the platform, using the hashtag #Jeep4xeBoogieWoogie.

The campaign, created by the Jeep brand in partnership with Chicago-based agency Highdive, marks the first time that the brand has created a Big Game spot to be used globally, supporting the expansion of its operations around the world.

This commercial is part of the global electrification efforts of the Jeep brand, which recently announced its plan for the next generation of fully electric 4xe vehicles, with a goal to become the leading electrified SUV brand in the world.

The brand is committed to becoming more sustainable while providing the most capable and sustainable Jeep SUVs to date, ensuring that millions of Jeep fans worldwide continue to have a planet to explore, embrace, and protect.