The Walt Disney Company to Celebrate 100th Anniversary with a Special Commercial During Super Bowl LVII

Disney to celebrate 100th anniversary in 2023, honoring fans and storytellers for a century of magic and joy. Photo by PRN

The Walt Disney Company, one of the world's most renowned entertainment companies, has an incredible milestone coming up on October 16, 2023 - its 100th anniversary.

To celebrate this landmark, Disney has planned a year-long series of celebrations that will pay tribute to the fans and storytellers who have made Disney the most magical and joyful place in the world for the past century.

Disney has begun its year-long celebrations with a "Disney100 Special Look" commercial, which aired during Super Bowl LVII. The commercial showcases iconic scenes from Disney movies, TV shows, stage productions, and theme parks and includes inspiring words from the man who started it all, Walt Disney.

You can watch the commercial here on Disney's YouTube:

Robert A. Iger, Disney's CEO, expressed his gratitude to the generations of people worldwide who have made Disney a special part of their lives over the past century.

He notes that their stories and characters have invited Disney into their homes and made it an enduring part of global culture.

Disney's year-long celebration will include various events and experiences, including the debut of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, Disney100: The Exhibition, which will showcase rarely seen original artwork and artifacts, and a slate of theatrical releases.

In addition, Disney Parks worldwide will celebrate with special Disney100 events throughout the year, with new nighttime spectaculars, limited-time Disney100-themed entertainment, food and beverage, and merchandise offerings.

D23: The Official Disney Fan Club members will enjoy a Disney100-themed Destination D23 event in September, including exclusive previews and events.

Disney is excited to celebrate its 100th anniversary with its fans, creators, and employees and invites everyone to join in on the celebrations. Share your favorite Disney memories on social media using the hashtag #Disney100, and visit Disney100.com to learn more about the year-long celebration.