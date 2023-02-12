World Jewish Congress President Condemns Rabbi's 'Divine Justice' Remark on Turkey-Syria Quake

Photo by Jens Aber on Unsplash

The recent deadly earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria has elicited various responses from people worldwide, and Israeli national-religious Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu's comments in the Olam Katan newsletter have been widely criticized.

Rabbi Eliyahu claimed that the earthquake was "divine justice," which has caused an uproar among people worldwide, including World Jewish Congress President Ronald S. Lauder.

Lauder expressed his dismay and disgust with the rabbi's comments, stating that he found it inconceivable for any decent human being, let alone a spiritual leader, not to be devastated by the tragic deaths of more than 28,000 people.

He expressed his belief that all catastrophes and tragedies are not God's will, contrary to what Rabbi Eliyahu contended.

Lauder shared his beliefs that he has faith in a God of goodness and compassion, and he joins the people of Turkey and Syria in mourning the lives lost.

He hopes that survivors can find solace in the memories of their loved ones. Lauder also urged people to commit to helping and supporting one another instead of spreading hatred and divisiveness.

The World Jewish Congress (WJC) is an international organization that represents Jewish communities in over 100 countries to governments, parliaments, and international organizations.

The WJC is a body that advocates for Jewish human rights and works to preserve Jewish heritage worldwide. The WJC is committed to promoting interfaith dialogue and cooperation and is dedicated to ensuring that all people have the right to practice their religion freely.

The tragic events that have occurred in Turkey and Syria have brought together people from all over the world in mourning and solidarity. It is a time for people to come together and support each other, rather than spread hateful rhetoric. Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu's comments are not representative of the views held by the majority of people, and his remarks have been widely criticized by many.

The world is still reeling from the effects of the earthquake, and it is important that people continue to support one another and work together to help those affected by the tragedy.

The WJC remains committed to ensuring that all people, regardless of their faith, can live their lives free from persecution and discrimination.