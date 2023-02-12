Ram Truck Brand Debuts First-Ever Electric Pickup Truck in Big Game Commercial

The world premiere of the all-new Ram 1500 REV, the first-ever electric pickup truck from Ram Brand, debuts. Photo by PRN

Ram Truck brand, the renowned truck manufacturer, has unveiled its first-ever electric pickup truck, the all-new Ram 1500 REV, in a Big Game commercial.

The brand’s electrified journey marks the next step; this time, they have decided to redefine the pickup truck segment.

Mike Koval Jr., the CEO of the Ram brand – Stellantis, stated,

"We believe in bringing the right range of powertrain solutions to our customers, and the Ram 1500 REV will be the first in a lineup of electrified solutions that will add to our current award-winning truck lineup. We are on an exciting electrification journey that will see Ram push past the competition in areas customers care about the most: range, payload, towing, and charge time."

The world premiere of the Ram 1500 REV comes with an exclusive membership program, Rev Insider+, which is now available for consumers to reserve their spot in line and become a part of the Ram Revolution.

For a one-time $100 refundable fee, Rev Insider+ members get to enjoy benefits such as pre-order reservations, exclusive access to events, news, and information about the Ram 1500 REV.

Consumers can visit RamREV.com to learn more about the all-new Ram 1500 REV, see newly released images, and secure their spot for pre-order.

The Ram brand's commitment to offering a full portfolio of electrified solutions supports the Stellantis Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan to lead the world by delivering innovative, clean, safe, and affordable mobility solutions.

The all-new Ram 1500 REV production is expected to begin next year. With this electrified addition, Ram has once again proved its commitment to meeting the demands of truck buyers and delivering benchmark-quality vehicles.

Ram trucks are known for their impressive capabilities, including the best towing capacity of 37,090 pounds with the Ram 3500 and the most luxurious Ram Limited with real wood, real leather, and a 12-inch Uconnect touchscreen. The Ram 1500 lineup includes the Know & Go mobile app, which provides an immersive experience for customers who want to learn more about their vehicles.

The latest J.D. Power APEAL study rated the 2022 Ram 1500 as the best vehicle in the large light-duty pickup category, marking the third consecutive year the Ram 1500 has received top honors.

Ram is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis.