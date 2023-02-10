Double Murder Trial of Disgraced Lawyer Alex Murdaugh: Trust, Thefts, and Tragedy

Walterboro, SC - On Thursday, February 9, 2023, at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, SC. Photo by Screenshot of Alex Murdaugh

South Carolina - In the double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh, a lawyer in South Carolina, conflicting testimonies have emerged regarding the defendant's trustworthiness and financial crimes.

Murdaugh, 54, is facing charges for the murder of his wife, 52-year-old Maggie, and their 22-year-old son Paul. If convicted, he could face 30 years to life in prison.

One of the witnesses, Attorney Chris Wilson, testified that he had no reason to suspect Murdaugh when he asked to have the $792,000 fee from a case they worked on deposited directly into his account instead of paying it to the Murdaugh family law firm. Wilson said he had known Murdaugh for over 30 years and trusted him.

However, the prosecution argues that Murdaugh killed his wife and son to get sympathy and buy time to hide a string of thefts.

The trial judge allows evidence of Murdaugh's financial crimes to be presented, which the defense has constantly objected to, claiming that they are not directly linked to the killings and are meant to smear Murdaugh's reputation.

Another witness, Tony Satterfield, testified that Murdaugh promised to take care of him and his brother financially after his mother, who was a housekeeper and nanny for the Murdaughs, died from injuries sustained in a fall at the Murdaugh's home. Satterfield said he trusted Murdaugh, but his family never saw any of the settlements.

Mark Tinsley, an attorney, also testified about a wrongful death lawsuit he filed against Murdaugh after a 19-year-old passenger died in a boat crash driven by Paul Murdaugh, who was underage and had a blood alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit.

Tinsley said that he asked for records of all of Murdaugh's finances, but the request was postponed after the murders.

Murdaugh is facing nearly 100 other criminal charges unrelated to the killings, including theft, money laundering, drug trafficking, tax evasion, and fraud for trying to arrange his own death in a roadside shooting.

In cross-examination, the defense mostly asked personal questions to Wilson, who said that Murdaugh appeared distraught and destroyed after the killings. The CEO of Palmetto State Bank, Jan Malinowski, testified that Murdaugh's accounts were frequently overdrawn by hundreds of thousands of dollars in 2021.

The trial began on January 23 and has heard from 40 witnesses so far, with Wilson being the latest to testify. Wilson stated that he loaned Murdaugh the remaining $192,000 after Murdaugh promised to pay him back, but he never received the money back.

The trial is ongoing and is being closely watched as it sheds light on the intertwined relationships of trust, theft, and tragedy in the small town of Hampton County, where the Murdaugh family has dominated the legal system for generations.