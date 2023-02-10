Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman Hospitalized After Feeling Lightheaded, Tests So Far Negative for Stroke or Seizure

Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman Hospitalized After Feeling Lightheaded at Senate Democratic Retreat.Photo byAP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Washington D.C. - Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman, who won the seat held by now-retired Republican Pat Toomey after a hard-fought contest against GOP nominee Mehmet Oz in November 2022, remained hospitalized on Thursday and undergoing tests after feeling lightheaded. His office reported that tests so far have been negative for another stroke or seizure.

Fetterman's communications director, Joe Calvello, stated in a statement on Thursday evening that an MRI at George Washington University Hospital, along with other tests run by doctors, has ruled out a new stroke.

Fetterman was being monitored with an electroencephalogram (EEG) for signs of a seizure, but there have been no signs of seizure so far. Calvello did not indicate when Fetterman might leave the hospital but said he was "in good spirits and talking with his staff and family."

In May 2022, Fetterman's campaign was derailed when he had a near-fatal stroke just days before the Democratic primary. He underwent surgery to implant a pacemaker with a defibrillator to manage two heart conditions and spent much of the summer recovering.

Despite his condition, he refused to release his medical records or allow his doctors to answer reporters' questions, as Oz made an issue of whether he was honest about the effects of the stroke and whether he was fit to serve.

As a result of the stroke, Fetterman struggled with an auditory processing disorder. This common aftereffect can leave a person unable to speak fluidly and quickly process spoken conversation into meaning.

The effects of the stroke were apparent during the fall campaign's only debate when he struggled to complete sentences and jumbled words.

Fetterman, a lieutenant governor from 2019-2023 and former mayor of Braddock, Pennsylvania, is known for his distinctive appearance with his 6-foot-8 stature, clean-shaven head, goatee, and casual attire of hoodies and shorts.

He ran for office for "anyone that ever got knocked down that got back up," as he stated on election night.

