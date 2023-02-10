New Orleans Kicks Off Frenzy of Mardi Gras Celebrations with a Twist

Photo by Ugur Arpaci on Unsplash

New Orleans, Louisiana - The iconic fine-dining establishment Galatoire's on Bourbon Street helped launch the final days of the Mardi Gras season with a twist. The restaurant temporarily relaxed its jackets-required dress code and lifted its no-pets policy for two rescue dogs dressed as royalty.

The dogs, named after tennis legends Pete Sampras and Billie Jean King, dined on lamb chops as they were declared King and Queen of the Mystic Krewe of Barkus.

The animal welfare organization, founded 30 years ago, hosts the annual Galatoire's gathering to aid fundraising efforts. As the city gears up for three major parades on St. Charles Avenue on Friday night and more than two dozen other processions leading up to Mardi Gras on February 21, residents and businesses welcome the restored parade routes.

Kelly Schulz of New Orleans & Company, the city's tourism trade association, said,

“We are seeing strong hotel bookings so far and a lot of pent-up demand for travelers to come back to New Orleans.”

Despite a rise in crime and a shortage of police officers, Mayor LaToya Cantrell and other city officials are confident that safety can be maintained with the help of 125 state troopers and 170 law enforcement personnel from various local and state police agencies.

Mardi Gras, also known as Fat Tuesday, marks the end of Carnival season, which officially begins on January 6th, also known as King's Day, in New Orleans and closes with the start of Lent on Ash Wednesday.

The raucous celebration is the nation's most well-known. Still, the holiday is also celebrated throughout Louisiana and the Gulf Coast, with Mobile, Alabama, laying claim to the oldest Mardi Gras celebration in the country.