Crypto Companies Fall from Grace After 'Crypto Bowl' Super Bowl Ad Blitz

Photo by Rodion Kutsaiev on Unsplash

Cryptocurrency companies captured the world's attention during the 2022 Super Bowl with commercials from FTX, Coinbase, Crypto.com, and eToro. However, a year later, the crypto industry has been humbled by a massive downturn in crypto prices and the bankruptcy of several well-known companies, reminiscent of the dot-com boom-and-bust in 2000.

This year, crypto companies have "zero representation" in the Super Bowl, according to Mark Evans, executive vice president of ad sales for Fox Sports.

FTX, one of the biggest advertisers in the 2022 Super Bowl with celebrity comedian Larry David, was bankrupt within 10 months of the game.

The Bahamas-based company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, and its founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, was charged with defrauding customers of billions of dollars.

Crypto.com, still operating, is significantly less healthy than it was a year earlier. The Singapore-based company laid off 20% of its workforce in January.

A significant portion of its assets were tied up in low-quality cryptocurrency coins like the Shiba Inu Coin. The company's 2022 Super Bowl ad featured basketball superstar LeBron James.

Coinbase, whose 2022 Super Bowl ad involved a floating QR code that offered millions of dollars worth of cryptocurrencies, is in legal hot water.

Shares of Coinbase have fallen by more than 70% since last year's game, and the company had to pay $100 million to settle a New York State investigation into whether it was allowing users to sign up for accounts without adequate background checks.

The SEC is also investigating the cryptocurrency practice of "staking," which was big business for Coinbase in the past.

Etoro, the fourth crypto company to have a Super Bowl ad last year, has largely avoided any negative news in the past year. The company has expanded its offerings beyond crypto to include stocks, options, and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).