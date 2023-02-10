"Is Feeding Mountain Chickadees at Lake Tahoe Harmful?" Study Finds No Negative Impact

Photo by Patrice Bouchard on Unsplash

A recent study conducted by the University of Nevada scientists has found that supplementing the food source of mountain chickadees at Lake Tahoe, a popular winter destination for snowshoe and cross-country ski enthusiasts, has no negative impact on the birds as long as proper food is used and certain rules are followed.

The study, which was conducted over six years, tracked the populations of mountain chickadees at two elevations and established feeders in the Mount Rose Wilderness of the Forest Service. The findings, which were published in the journal Ornithology, showed that feeding the birds during the winter did not affect their population dynamics.

The mountain chickadees at Lake Tahoe are of particular interest as they are among the few avian species that hunker down for the cold Sierra winters instead of migrating to a warmer climate.

They stash away food items every fall and return to their hidden treasure throughout the winter to survive. The visits to feeders, according to the study, "may be partially driven by the seemingly compulsive-like nature of caching behavior, as chickadees will cache available resources until they are depleted."

However, wildlife officials have raised concerns about the potential for tameness around humans and susceptibility to other predators in nature.

The Nevada Department of Wildlife has also noted a significant increase in the number of people hand-feeding the birds at Chickadee Ridge, "which means the odds that somebody will feed them inappropriate food items or handle them inappropriately has also increased."

Despite these concerns, the researchers stated that they are "not directly advocating for or against the feeding of chickadees at Chickadee Ridge." They emphasized that feeding wildlife is context-specific and comes with nuance.

Benjamin Sonnenberg, a biologist and behavioral ecologist who co-authored the study, added, "Given the millions of people that are feeding birds around the world, understanding the impact of this food on wild populations is important, especially in a changing world."