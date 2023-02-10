Rihanna: Focused on Super Bowl Halftime Show as New Mom, Birthday and Valentine's Day Almost Slip Mind

Photo by AP Photo/Mike Stewart

Rihanna is putting in the work ahead of her Super Bowl halftime show, focusing so hard on what she promises will be “a jam-packed show” that her upcoming birthday and Valentine’s Day almost slipped her mind.

At a media preview on Thursday, the music superstar and new mom said her appearance - her first live event in seven years - feels “like it could have only been now.”

The singer said she was initially unsure about taking on the challenge of performing during a time when she was three months postpartum and wondered, “should I be making major decisions like this right now? I might regret this.”

But when you become a mom, something just happens where you feel like you can take on the world. You can do anything.

Rihanna, a nine-time Grammy Award-winner, has 14 No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 hits, including “We Found Love,” “Work,” “Umbrella,” and “Disturbia.” She and rapper A$AP Rocky recently welcomed her first child.

Rhianna cited,

“At the end of the day, if it flops or it flies, my name has to stand by that. And so I really get involved with every aspect of anything I do,”

Rihanna joins a list of celebrated entertainers who have played during Super Bowl halftime shows, including Beyoncé, Madonna, Coldplay, Katy Perry, U2, Lady Gaga, Michael Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, and The Weekend.

Last year, hip-hop was celebrated with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar all performing.

The singer had previously declined to perform in the 2019 halftime show out of solidarity with Colin Kaepernick. But she has said that the timing and circumstances this time around were right for her.

Country music star Chris Stapleton will sing the national anthem, while R&B legend Babyface will perform “America the Beautiful.” Actor-singer Sheryl Lee Ralph will also perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” Oscar winner Troy Kotsur will perform the national anthem in American sign language.

Apple Music this year replaced Pepsi, which sponsored the show for the past 10 years.

Halftime performance sponsor Apple Music held a moderated event Thursday, but moderator Nadeska Alexis was the only journalist allowed to ask Rihanna questions. You can watch an interview from the AP at this link.

Terms were not announced, but analysts had expected the league to get at least $50 million per year for the rights.