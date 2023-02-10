Rihanna: Focused on Super Bowl Halftime Show as New Mom, Birthday and Valentine's Day Almost Slip Mind

Jot Beat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UBxxN_0kiSdgLE00
Photo byAP Photo/Mike Stewart

Rihanna is putting in the work ahead of her Super Bowl halftime show, focusing so hard on what she promises will be “a jam-packed show” that her upcoming birthday and Valentine’s Day almost slipped her mind.

At a media preview on Thursday, the music superstar and new mom said her appearance - her first live event in seven years - feels “like it could have only been now.”

The singer said she was initially unsure about taking on the challenge of performing during a time when she was three months postpartum and wondered, “should I be making major decisions like this right now? I might regret this.”

But when you become a mom, something just happens where you feel like you can take on the world. You can do anything.

Rihanna, a nine-time Grammy Award-winner, has 14 No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 hits, including “We Found Love,” “Work,” “Umbrella,” and “Disturbia.” She and rapper A$AP Rocky recently welcomed her first child.

Rhianna cited,

“At the end of the day, if it flops or it flies, my name has to stand by that. And so I really get involved with every aspect of anything I do,”

Rihanna joins a list of celebrated entertainers who have played during Super Bowl halftime shows, including Beyoncé, Madonna, Coldplay, Katy Perry, U2, Lady Gaga, Michael Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, and The Weekend.

Last year, hip-hop was celebrated with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar all performing.

The singer had previously declined to perform in the 2019 halftime show out of solidarity with Colin Kaepernick. But she has said that the timing and circumstances this time around were right for her.

Country music star Chris Stapleton will sing the national anthem, while R&B legend Babyface will perform “America the Beautiful.” Actor-singer Sheryl Lee Ralph will also perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” Oscar winner Troy Kotsur will perform the national anthem in American sign language.

Apple Music this year replaced Pepsi, which sponsored the show for the past 10 years.

Halftime performance sponsor Apple Music held a moderated event Thursday, but moderator Nadeska Alexis was the only journalist allowed to ask Rihanna questions. You can watch an interview from the AP at this link.

Terms were not announced, but analysts had expected the league to get at least $50 million per year for the rights.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Rihanna# Superbowl# Halftime Show# Apple Music# 2023

Comments / 0

Published by

Freelance Writer | Commentator

New York State
3K followers

More from Jot Beat

California State

California Makes Historic Move to Enshrine Marriage Equality in State Constitution

In a historic move, California is attempting to enshrine marriage equality in the state constitution. This landmark move is seen as a major step forward for LGBTQ+ rights, cementing California's position as a trendsetter for progressive policies.

Read full story

Red-Flag Laws and Crisis-Intervention Programs: Public Safety or Second Amendment Violation?

The allocation of more than $200 million by the Justice Department to aid states and the District of Columbia in implementing red-flag laws and crisis-intervention programs has stirred up a heated debate among lawmakers and citizens alike. While some argue that these measures are necessary to combat gun violence and promote public safety, others see them as violating Second Amendment rights.

Read full story
1 comments

New Leaders for a New Era: Why America Needs Fresh Faces in Politics

As the United States prepares for the possibility of a rematch between President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump in 2024, there is a notable lack of enthusiasm within the parties for either man as their party's leader.

Read full story

Nikki Haley Announces Candidacy for President in 2024: What You Need to Know

Former South Carolina governor and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, has announced her candidacy for the 2024 Republican nomination for president. Haley's announcement has come as a surprise to many, as she had previously stated that she had no intention of running for president anytime soon.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

U-Haul:Tragic Hit and Run Incident in New York City

Eight people were injured on the morning of February 13th, 2023, after a U-Haul truck barreled through multiple Brooklyn neighborhoods, driving off the road into bike lanes and onto sidewalks, hitting several pedestrians in the process.

Read full story
East Palestine, OH

East Palestine Train Derailment: 3 Additional Chemicals Discovered

A train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, has caused concern for local residents and authorities alike, as reports of three additional chemicals being discovered at the site have emerged. The chemicals in question are highly hazardous, posing a significant risk to human health and the environment if not handled properly.

Read full story

US Military Members are Falling Victim to Identity Theft and Romance Scams

As online dating has become more popular, so have romance and imposter scams. Unfortunately, the military is now an easy target for these types of scams. Members of the United States military are finding themselves increasingly the victims of identity theft and the subjects of romance and imposter scams.

Read full story
Palm Beach County, FL

Pressure Cooker Lawsuit Filed Against Sunbeam Products and Newell Brands

Robert MacFarlane has filed a pressure cooker lawsuit against Sunbeam Products and Newell Brands in the Circuit Court in Palm Beach County, Florida. The lawsuit alleges that MacFarlane was using the pressure cooker as per the enclosed instructions on July 26, 2022, when it suddenly exploded, causing scalding hot liquid, contents, and steam to fly out of the pressure cooker and onto him. The pressure cooker had not been misused or modified before it failed.

Read full story

US Army Faces Recruiting Challenges as Young People Shy Away

The US Army struggles with recruitment as young people avoid the stress of military life and the risk of injury or death. The Army is offering new incentives and enticements to try to change perceptions and reverse the decline.

Read full story
5 comments

Are UFOs Threatening US Airspace? Biden Orders Missile Strike on Unidentified Object for Third Time in a Week

The downing of the unknown object over Lake Huron has sparked a debate over the US government's decision to shoot down unidentified objects in the country's airspace.

Read full story
1 comments
Chandler, AZ

Cardi B and Offset thrill fans in pre-Super Bowl concert in Phoenix

Cardi B and Offset performed at a pre-Super Bowl concert in Chandler, Arizona, thrilling fans with their high energy performance. The Gila River Resorts & Casino was transformed into a laid-back nightclub atmosphere where the Grammy-winning artist performed her hits, including "Up," "I Like It," and "WAP."

Read full story

Sam Smith Rocks Black Latex Jumpsuit With Inflatable Arms and Legs at Brit Awards

British singer Sam Smith turned heads and stole the show with their black latex outfit at the Brit Awards in London on Saturday. The distinctive jumpsuit, designed by Harri, featured inflatable arms and legs, which immediately became the talk of the night, outshining even Harry Styles’ black velvet suit with its enormous satin organza flower around his neck.

Read full story

Pope Francis Expresses Concern as Bishop Critic of Nicaraguan Government is Sentenced to 26 Years in Prison

Pope Francis has expressed sadness and worry over the recent news that Bishop Rolando Álvarez, a vocal critic of the Nicaraguan government, was sentenced to 26 years in prison. Bishop Álvarez was among 222 government opponents who refused to board a flight to the United States ordered by President Daniel Ortega.

Read full story

Jeep® Launches Big Game Commercial with New "Electric Boogie" Song Celebrating 4xe Electrified Vehicle Expansion

Jeep is celebrating the expansion of its electrified lineup worldwide with a new commercial titled "Electric Boogie." The Big Game commercial features hybrid electric plug-in vehicles, Jeep Wrangler 4xe and Grand Cherokee 4xe, with a fun and lively dance by species from across the animal kingdom and the all-new "Electric Boogie" track.

Read full story

The Walt Disney Company to Celebrate 100th Anniversary with a Special Commercial During Super Bowl LVII

The Walt Disney Company, one of the world's most renowned entertainment companies, has an incredible milestone coming up on October 16, 2023 - its 100th anniversary. To celebrate this landmark, Disney has planned a year-long series of celebrations that will pay tribute to the fans and storytellers who have made Disney the most magical and joyful place in the world for the past century.

Read full story
1 comments

World Jewish Congress President Condemns Rabbi's 'Divine Justice' Remark on Turkey-Syria Quake

The recent deadly earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria has elicited various responses from people worldwide, and Israeli national-religious Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu's comments in the Olam Katan newsletter have been widely criticized.

Read full story
3 comments

Ram Truck Brand Debuts First-Ever Electric Pickup Truck in Big Game Commercial

Ram Truck brand, the renowned truck manufacturer, has unveiled its first-ever electric pickup truck, the all-new Ram 1500 REV, in a Big Game commercial. The brand’s electrified journey marks the next step; this time, they have decided to redefine the pickup truck segment.

Read full story
3 comments

Alibaba Joins Chatbot Race with Launch of Its Own AI Tool

Alibaba is the latest tech giant to enter the chatbot arena, announcing plans to launch its own AI-powered chatbot tool. The company currently testing the tool internally has not shared any details about the launch date or the application's name.

Read full story

Double Murder Trial of Disgraced Lawyer Alex Murdaugh: Trust, Thefts, and Tragedy

South Carolina - In the double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh, a lawyer in South Carolina, conflicting testimonies have emerged regarding the defendant's trustworthiness and financial crimes.

Read full story
2 comments
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman Hospitalized After Feeling Lightheaded, Tests So Far Negative for Stroke or Seizure

Washington D.C. - Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman, who won the seat held by now-retired Republican Pat Toomey after a hard-fought contest against GOP nominee Mehmet Oz in November 2022, remained hospitalized on Thursday and undergoing tests after feeling lightheaded. His office reported that tests so far have been negative for another stroke or seizure.

Read full story
16 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy