President Biden's Unity Agenda Aligns with GATC Health's Focus on Health Crises

GATC Health Corp, a science and technology company using artificial intelligence (AI) to revolutionize drug discovery and disease prediction, responded to President Biden's recent State of the Union address and the release of the "Unity Agenda."

The Agenda's four main goals are to end cancer, provide care for veterans, tackle the mental health crisis, and beat the opioid epidemic – all of which are currently being addressed by GATC Health.

Dr. Robert Sorrentino, the company's Chief Medical Officer, said,

"President Biden's call for a bipartisan effort to address critical health issues outlined in his State of the Union speech aligns with GATC Health's project pipeline. Our unique AI platform is fast-tracking solutions in oncology, veteran's health, mental health, and addiction – something every American can support."

GATC Health's focus on ending cancer includes the development of a new prodrug for cancer treatment and partnerships with biotechnology firms to de-risk and optimize CAR-T and natural killer solutions.

In addition, the company is dedicated to addressing veterans' health by developing a new drug candidate for PTSD. GATC Health's mental health initiatives include its personalized Depression Report, which uses AI to analyze genetic variants linked to mental health.

The company is also working to tackle the opioid epidemic with a new drug asset for Opioid Use Disorder.

GATC Health's proprietary Multiomics Advanced Technology™ (MAT) platform accurately predicts disease and accelerates drug discovery and development.

The platform simulates human biochemistry and billions of interactions for novel target identification and efficient drug development.

