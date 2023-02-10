Score a Romantic Movie Night with Regal's Valentine's Day Deal: Free Concessions Bonus with Every eCard Purchase

Celebrate Love at the Movies with Regal's Valentine's Day Offer-A Sweetheart Deal You Don't Want to Miss! Photo by Josh Eckstein on Unsplash

Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group and one of the largest theater circuits in the United States, has announced a special promotion for Valentine's Day.

From February 9th to February 14th, customers will receive a free $15 Concessions Bonus eCard for every $50 in Regal eCards purchased online. The offer allows movie and snack lovers to enjoy a classic date night experience at Regal.

Robbie Arrington, Vice President of Corporate Box Office at Regal, says,

"This Valentine's Day, everyone can find love online with this offer for $15 worth of free concessions with every $50 purchase in eCards.The classic date night is seeing a movie and enjoying popcorn at Regal, so make the most of this incredible offer and treat your sweetheart to an evening at the movies this Valentine's Day."

The limited-time offer can be found on the gift card promotions page on REGmovies.com or through the offers section of the Regal mobile app. The Concessions Bonus eCard is valid from February 9th to March 9th, 2023, while the Regal eCard never expires.

Additionally, Regal Unlimited eCards are also part of the promotion. By sending a $300 eCard for 12 months, customers will receive $90 in Concessions Bonus eCards.

The subscription service provides unlimited movie access, 10% off on food and non-alcoholic drinks, and automatic membership to the Regal Crown Club, which offers rewards such as free popcorn, movies, and merchandise.

Regal operates 468 theaters with 6,358 screens in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and Guam as of January 31st, 2023.

The company aims to provide a convenient and enjoyable moviegoing experience and is committed to being "The Best Place to Watch a Movie." For more information, visit REGmovies.com.

