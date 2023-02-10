Maxwell Burns Outlines How Nonprofits Should Account for the Employee Retention Credit (ERC) to Avoid Audit Risk

It is recommended to work with a qualified ERC advisor and consider tax insurance or guarantees to ensure compliance with these requirements Photo by Scott Graham on Unsplash

The Employee Retention Credit (ERC) was enacted in March 2020. However, since its implementation, the available guidance for taxpayers, particularly nonprofits, has been limited.

This lack of direction has left many organizations at risk of audit. Maxwell Burns, CPA and Managing Director at EZ-ERC, has years of experience with the "Big Four" and top-tier tax advisory and offers insight on how nonprofits can account for the ERC to mitigate audit risk.

While specific guidance for nonprofits on the ERC is limited, ASC Topic 958-605 provides general information on how nonprofits should account for contributions they receive.

This accounting standard considers the existence of a "barrier to entitlement," which refers to limitations or restrictions that must be met before an NPO can recognize an economic benefit for accounting purposes.

For the ERC, the concept of a "barrier to entitlement" equates to the performance-related barriers determining credit eligibility.

In 2020 and 2021, an employer must meet one or both of the following tests to be considered eligible for the credit: a significant decline in gross receipts or a suspension of business operations due to COVID-19-related government orders.

Additionally, the NPO must have had 100 or fewer full-time employees in 2019 to qualify for the 2020 credit or 500 or fewer full-time employees in 2019 to qualify for the 2021 credit.

Qualified wages for the ERC include taxable salaries, hourly wages, and vacation pay and are limited to $10,000 per employee per calendar year in 2020 and $10,000 per employee per calendar quarter in 2021.

It's important to note that if the NPO received forgivable PPP loans, the ERC-eligible wages cannot include the wages used for PPP forgiveness.

ASC Topic 958-605 requires that once an NPO meets the requirements and incurs eligible wages, it must record the income as revenue.

For NPOs eligible for the ERC, this means filing a Form 941-X to claim the credit retroactively. However, there may be uncertainty as to the sustainability of the eligibility position, leading to some level of doubt in the NPO's ability to overcome the barriers to entitlement.

Despite the lack of specific guidance for nonprofits on Employee Retention Credit (ERC), organizations can still take measures to account for the credit and avoid audit risk.

Maxwell Burns, CPA, provides valuable insight into how nonprofits can navigate the complexities of the ERC and ensure compliance with accounting standards.

Key Points:

A nonprofit organization (NPO) may recognize Employee Retention Credit (ERC) in the year the NPO claims it, if the eligibility requirements are met.

It is important for an NPO to work with a qualified ERC advisor to ensure that the eligibility requirements are met.

Weak or incorrect ERC eligibility positions may call into question the eligibility requirements, so working with a qualified advisor is crucial.

Tax insurance or guarantees may be a solution for meeting the eligibility requirements for ERC recognition.

If you have any inquiries concerning the ERC, the eligibility of your nonprofit organization, or our CCG offering, please feel free to contact Burn's team of experts in the field or complete a form to determine your qualifications.