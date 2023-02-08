Breaking the Boundaries of Aging: The World's Oldest Living Lab Rat Leads the Way to Rejuvenation

Sima in the lab.Photo byPRN

A recent experiment led by Dr. Harold Katcher, one of the discoverers of the first breast cancer gene, is giving humanity hope of fulfilling the dream of undoing aging.

Working at Yuvan Research Inc., Dr. Katcher discovered which part of the blood of young animals controls the organism's age and tested it in eight Sprague Dawley female rats, with "Sima" as the last survivor. The results of the experiment have provided a path for human rejuvenation.

According to Dr. Katcher, the Chief Scientific Officer of Yuvan,

"cellular aging is a cell non-autonomous process – it doesn't depend on the cell's history, but on its environment."

This latest experiment is a follow-up to another one that showed that Yuvan's therapy caused a 54% rejuvenation in male rats, according to an epigenetic clock analysis performed by Dr. Steve Horvath.

Belgian non-profit HEALES funded two lifespan studies, one using Yuvan's treatment, called "E5", and another using young rat plasma led by Dr. Rodolfo Goya, a professor at La Plata University in Argentina.

The results were promising as the treated rats, including Sima, showed a grip strength 2.8 times higher than the control group.

Dr. Goya noted that "muscular strength indicates prolonged health span." Sima, a Rattus norvegicus, has surpassed the species' maximum recorded lifespan of 45.5 months and is still alive at 47 months of age.

Yuvan's treatment started when the rats were already 24 months old and still managed to push the maximum lifespan of the species.

Yuvan's E5 production process is patent-pending, and the story of its discovery is captured in Dr. Katcher's book "The Illusion of Knowledge."

The company is planning trials in other species before testing it in humans. In human terms, Sima is already 126 years old, considering 122.5 years as the human maximum lifespan. The name "Sima" means "limit/boundary/frontier" in Sanskrit.

By surpassing the lifespan limit of its species, it serves as a reminder that human history is a history of surpassing limits.

