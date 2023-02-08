Open Book Extracts (OBX) Launches Placebo-Controlled Trial of Minor Cannabinoid Formulations to Improve Relaxation

Photo by CRYSTALWEED cannabis on Unsplash

Open Book Extracts (OBX), a manufacturer of premium plant-based cannabinoid products, is proud to announce the launch of a placebo-controlled trial of minor cannabinoid formulations aimed at improving relaxation and calmness.

This study is a response to the high demand for solutions to manage anxiety, which affects an estimated 284 million people worldwide, with women being diagnosed at a higher rate than men.

OBX has developed distinct formulas containing CBD, CBG, CBC, CBDV, Quercetin, and Curcumin to address the need for stress relief and mental clarity.

The six active ingredients were selected based on scientific literature and real-world anecdotal feedback.

The primary criteria were evidence of anxiolytic-like effects and minimal sedative-like effects, and secondary criteria included alterations in mood, sleep, and cognitive performance.

The trial will be a randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled evaluation to determine the efficacy of these products.

Participants will self-report outcomes on relaxation and stress, with the study being virtual and using secure online software to track real-time experiences anonymously.

OBX has been committed to advancing the science of cannabinoids since 2019, leading research in fields related to the quality of life, health, wellbeing, and supply chain resilience.

The company has conducted multiple clinical studies on minor cannabinoids, including safety and toxicology studies on CBN, CBC, THCV, and CBDV, and a clinical study on THCV for acne in partnership with Dr. Zoe Draelos and Dr. Jeffrey Dover.

OBX has also pursued research programs with universities such as Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, Harvard University, FAMU, and UC Boulder.

Dave Neundorfer, OBX CEO, says,

"There have been many claims about the benefits of cannabinoids for relaxation and mood, but without sound scientific evidence to support them. The OBX Relaxation Study will validate the efficacy of cannabinoid-enabled products for specific need-state outcomes."

Enrollment for the OBX Relaxation Study is open, and those interested in participating can learn more and see if they are eligible by visiting the OBX website.

OBX is a certified manufacturer of premium plant-based cannabinoid products, aiming to be the industry's true north by delivering premium products, exceptional service, and industry-leading transparency.