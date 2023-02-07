Consumer Watchdog on SoCal Natural Gas Price Manipulation: Testimony to PUC

Photo by KWON JUNHO on Unsplash

As concerns about the spike in natural gas prices in Southern California continue to mount, Consumer Watchdog President Jamie Court has taken to the Public Utilities Commission to voice his concerns.

According to Court, something is amiss in the West's natural gas market, particularly the Southwest.

In December and January, the spot price paid for natural gas in Southern California was two to ten times higher than it was in the East and much greater than the price Pacific Gas and Electric paid for natural gas in the North.

In an effort to shed light on the situation, Consumer Watchdog has released a video that they claim shows how So Cal Gas and its parent company, SEMPRA, may have profited unjustly from the gas price spikes.

The video, which can be viewed on YouTube or below, cites data from the Energy Information Administration and presents charts as evidence.

Consumer Watchdog is calling for a deeper investigation into the matter and has identified four key areas for examination:

Why did So Cal Gas fail to hedge its contracts, opting instead to buy natural gas at the height of the spot market price during the winter months? Why did So Cal Gas deplete its natural gas inventories in November and December, only to have to purchase gas on the spot market at its peak prices, which may have come from its parent company SEMPRA's trading arm? How much profit did SEMPRA's trading company make from its transactions with So Cal Gas during the winter months? What caused the spot market price in the Southwest to rise so dramatically, especially when maintenance issues in the Permian basin pipe had been known for some time and could have been hedged against?

These questions and more need to be answered to get to the bottom of this natural gas price spike and ensure that consumers are not being taken advantage of.

The Public Utilities Commission has a duty to the people of California to investigate this matter and ensure that the state's natural gas market is operating fairly and transparently.