Coalition Calls for Immediate Action to End the Biden Border Crisis

FAIR and a powerful coalition of immigration leaders call on the House Majority to end the Biden Border Crisis. Photo by Greg Bulla on Unsplash

Washington D.C. - The Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) and a coalition of immigration groups and leaders have released a letter calling for the House Majority to take immediate action to end the Biden Border Crisis.

The letter addresses the members of the House of Representatives, urging them to fulfill their commitment to secure the border and combat illegal immigration, as outlined in the "Commitment to America."

The coalition highlights that the previous Congress failed to hold the Biden Administration accountable for the border crisis created by their policies.

The letter also mentions the American Security Task Force plan, which includes meaningful solutions to secure the border, such as expanding authorities like Title 42 and changing asylum laws to prevent fraudulent claims.

The letter emphasizes the damage being done to the nation's sovereignty, security, and well-being due to the crisis, affecting everyone from border-area landowners to those affected by the flood of fentanyl in all 435 congressional districts.

The coalition calls for holding those accountable who were entrusted to defend the borders and have failed the country and for rebuking those who hold border crisis solutions hostage for their demands for amnesty.

The letter reminds the members of the House of Representatives that the American people have entrusted them with control of the House, with the clear commitment to restore order at the border being a key reason.

The coalition stresses that the situation is worsening daily and that confronting Biden Administration policies and flaws in the system that invites chaos and abuse at the borders cannot be delayed.

To summarize, the letter calls for immediate action to fulfill the commitment to America and end the Biden Border Crisis.

The coalition emphasizes that this is a commitment that Americans expect to be fulfilled. Still, more importantly, they deserve immediate action to protect them from the crisis imposed by the Biden Administration.