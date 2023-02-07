Teamsters Local 916 Takes Legal Action Against ADM for Labor Dispute Resolution

Photo by Screenshot @Teamsterslocal916

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), a food processing conglomerate, faces Unfair Labor Practice (ULP) charges filed by Teamsters Local 916. The charges come from a strike at the company's Decatur, Ill. facility that started on February 2.

The ULP charges claim that the company has not been negotiating in good faith, as they have failed to send a representative to the negotiations with authority to agree to the union's proposals.

The charges also state that the company has offered individual workers benefits in exchange for not going on strike, which is considered a bribe.

J.P. Fyans, the Local 916 President, stated that the charges had to be filed as the company had not even started to bargain in good faith.

The President added that the company could show good faith by meeting the workers' request for a raise of 12 percent over the course of three years.

Kyle Bollinger, the Local 916 Business Agent and ADM Bargaining Committee Chairman, said that the strike is not just about one group of workers but about setting a standard at ADM.

The company has released a statement saying that it will continue to bargain in good faith. Talks are ongoing between the union and the company to restart negotiations and settle the strike.

Teamsters Local 916 has over 4,000 members from Chicago to Carbondale, East Saint Louis to Champaign, and has been serving the state of Illinois since 1943.

The ongoing strike and ULP charges against ADM highlight the need for the company to prioritize its workers' well-being and fair treatment.

The workers, who are a crucial part of the company's operations, deserve recognition for their hard work and fair compensation.

The public is encouraged to learn more about Teamsters Local 916 and their efforts to protect workers' rights by visiting their website at teamsters916.org.