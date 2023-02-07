Global Onshore Oil and Gas Pipeline Market Poised for Growth in 2023-2027: Technavio Report

Photo by Rodion Kutsaiev on Unsplash

The onshore oil and gas pipeline market is set to experience growth in the next five years, according to a new report by Technavio. The market is fragmented, with a mix of global and local players offering pipeline construction services.

Still, the established international players have a significant advantage in terms of reliability, quality, and technology. The market size for drilling rigs is expected to grow by USD 16.68 billion at a CAGR of 4.97% from 2022 to 2027.

The report segments the market into two applications: gas pipelines and oil pipelines. The gas pipeline segment is expected to see significant growth, driven by the increasing demand for natural gas as a fuel for power generation and domestic consumption.

With natural gas-fired power plants gaining prominence, the need for gas pipelines will increase during the forecast period. The market is also segmented by pipe type, including SSAW pipes, LSAW pipes, ERW pipes, and others.

Geographically, the Asia-Pacific region will account for 43% of the market growth during the forecast period, driven by the growing demand for oil and the need to increase oil and gas exploration and production activities in the region.

Key players in the market include Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., BP Plc, General Electric Co., Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., and TechnipFMC plc.

The report highlights the key drivers of growth for the onshore oil and gas pipeline market, including the increasing demand for oil and gas and the growth of natural gas-fired power plants.

It also identifies potential challenges for the market, including issues related to regulations and environmental concerns.

In conclusion, the onshore oil and gas pipeline market is expected to experience growth in the next five years, driven by various factors.

The market is fragmented, with a mix of local and global players, but the established international players have a significant advantage in technology and reliability.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be a primary driver of growth for the market, driven by the increasing demand for oil and gas in the area.