USPS Skateboard Stamps Will Make Their Debut at PHXAM 2023

USPS Art of the Skateboard Forever stamps. Photo by USPS/PRN

The United States Postal Service is dedicating four new stamps to celebrate the Art of the Skateboard at the 21st annual Phoenix Am contest.

The event is taking place at the Desert West Skate Plaza in Phoenix, Arizona, on March 24, 2023, at 11 a.m. MT. The public is welcome to attend and encouraged to RSVP at usps.com/artoftheskateboard.

These stamps feature the work of four talented artists who bring a unique and diverse perspective to the skateboarding subculture.

Crystal Worl, an Alaskan artist, draws inspiration from her Tlingit/Athabascan heritage, while William James Taylor Jr, a self-taught artist from Virginia, creates an energetic abstract design.

Federico "MasPaz" Frum, a muralist from Washington, D.C., painted a stylized jaguar, and Di'Orr Greenwood, of Arizona, represented her Navajo culture with a turquoise-inlaid skateboard.

The stamps were designed by Antonio Alcalá, who used photographs of skateboards created specifically for these stamps.

The Art of the Skateboard stamps are Forever stamps, which means they will always be equal in value to the current First-Class Mail 1-ounce price.

Customers can purchase stamps and other philatelic products through the Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps, by phone, by mail, or at Post Office locations nationwide.

The U.S. Postal Service is an independent federal establishment, responsible for delivering mail and packages to nearly 165 million addresses six to seven days a week.

The Postal Service is implementing a 10-year plan, Delivering for America, to modernize the postal network, restore financial sustainability, improve service, and maintain its reputation as one of America's most trusted brands.

The Postal Service is self-financing and relies on the sale of postage, products, and services to fund its operations.

Follow the Postal Service on Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, LinkedIn, and YouTube for updates, and visit usps.com and facts.usps.com for more information. Get ready to celebrate the Art of the Skateboard with the United States Postal Service on March 24, 2023!