Eloise Monaghan, Founder of Honey Birdette, Unveils First US Retail Outlet of SGT. Puppa at Fashion Show Las Vegas

A new pet retail and lifestyle brand for stylish dogs and their owners will showcase seasonal prints, vibrant harnesses, and accessories, Photo by PRN

It's a paw-some day for pet lovers and fashion enthusiasts alike! BVRGRP, the luxury retail investment group, and Eloise Monaghan, creator of the global luxury lingerie powerhouse label, Honey Birdette, have announced the opening of SGT PUPPA, a pet, and human lifestyle brand for the fashion-forward pooch.

The first store in the US will debut on the Las Vegas Strip on February 17th and offer a wide range of products for dogs and humans.

SGT PUPPA will launch eight signature collections, including themed sets like The Hot-Digity Dog, Hump Day, and Vegas-Baby.

Each collection will feature approximately 20 products, including dog apparel, accessories, and items for humans, such as cooler bags and athleisure.

But it's not just about the products. SGT PUPPA stores are designed as a social club where customers and their pups can enjoy champagne stations, treat bars, limited-edition collaborations with influencers and celebrities, and even clothing for both dogs and humans.

With events such as Pups & Prosecco brunches, in-store adoption days, pooch runways, and adventure walks, SGT PUPPA is set to be the paw-fect destination for pet owners.

The first SGT PUPPA store opens in Fashion Show Las Vegas, followed by a major US rollout in cities such as New York, Chicago, Boston, Houston, Austin, Dallas, San Diego, Miami, and Los Angeles, with the aim to open 50 stores in the next 20 months.

So mark your calendars, pet owners! Get ready for an unforgettable shopping experience at SGT PUPPA on the Las Vegas Strip. For more information, visit sgtpuppa.com.